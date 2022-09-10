Change is coming to The Foundry.
After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
The Foundry held its soft opening on Sept. 3 and showcased several items from its updated menu created by chef Scott Creecy. Kitson said Creecy arrived from Colorado at the beginning of the year and has since made important menu changes and helped kick-start the food and beverage program.
Creecy hopes to touch on classic, Southern dishes in a way that hasn’t already been done.
“I wanted to do something that you couldn't necessarily find [in other restaurants],” Creecy said.
The limited menu showcased a range of options. There was a Watermelon & Feta salad with arugula, mint, pickled onion, tajin, pepita and a lime vinaigrette as well as Blackened Catfish Tacos and Dry Rub Wings with black pepper buttermilk dressing. To top it off, Kitson said Creecy makes amazing cheeseburgers.
Everything Creecy makes is from scratch and The Foundry is hoping to use as many local vendors as possible, Kitson said.
“Fall is my time of year,” Creecy said. “I love braises, and I can't wait to cook collard greens again. Just the traditional Southern flares.”
In addition to a revived menu, Kitson said The Foundry plans on holding trivia nights on Sundays, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and game day events at Graduate Athens starting at noon on Saturdays.