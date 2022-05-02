This month, The Globe is set to take the stage again after a two-year long intermission.
The bar and restaurant first closed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 lockdown, but as Athens businesses slowly started opening back up throughout the summer and fall, the storefront on the corner of Clayton and South Lumpkin streets remained shuttered.
Norman Scholz, part-owner and general manager of The Globe, said while the closing was meant to be temporary, management was hesitant to reopen the business too soon and risk having to close down again amid the pandemic’s uncertainty. The Globe typically ran with $10,000 in food inventory and $10,000 in alcohol. While the latter is generally shelf-stable, unused food goes bad much quicker.
“It is a pretty substantial cost, potentially, for opening and closing,” Scholz said. “Especially once we got past a few weeks … closing for a couple of days is one thing or closing for a week is one thing, but if you're gonna close for several weeks or a month, or even a couple of months … like your beer goes out of date, and then all that has to be changed out.”
These challenges aren’t limited to food and drink. Scholz said kitchen equipment – refrigerators, ovens, friers, ranges and flattops – aren’t meant to stop running for extended periods of time.
“Ultimately the largest cost was the human toll, I guess,” Scholz said. “The uncertainty of like, ‘Do I have a job? Do I not have a job? Is the place going to be open?’”
Scholz said while the majority of wait staff has changed since The Globe originally closed, management has remained the same. The business filed unemployment for all their employees for the time it was closed and maintained health insurance for those who had it.
“A lot of people have moved away or people have moved out of the service industry in general,” Scholz said. “To either go back to school or change locations and move away from Athens.”
But as time passed and vaccines were rolled out, the owners became more comfortable with the idea of reopening – they were just waiting for the right time.
“We had just enough reserves to hopefully, fingers crossed, reopen one time, but the idea of potentially having to close back down again could have put us under permanently,” Scholz said.
Then, as COVD-19 relief grants began coming in, management realized they had the opportunity to do something they hadn’t been able to before.
“Instead of just jumping right back into being open, we thought ‘What a better time to re-do everything here.” Scholz said.
Scholz, along with the bar manager and one of the children of The Globe’s original owners, has worked every position at the establishment.
“From that history of knowing how the place works and where things could be improved, we had lots of a big list of stuff that we could potentially change and improve to make everything better not just for customers but also for employees for working,” Scholz said. “And so that's what we did.”
These improvements include updating the bar’s equipment and decor, as well as quality of life improvements, like adding an ADA compliant bathroom, removing walls to create more space and simplifying the menu to create a more streamlined ordering process.
Scholz said shipping delays caused by supply chain issues also contributed to the long hiatus.
While the bar doesn’t have a set launch date yet, Scholz anticipates it will open its doors again this month and begin booking performers as soon as it’s able to.
Parker Gispert, the lead singer and guitarist of The Whigs, has fond memories of playing music and spending time at The Globe pre-pandemic. The bar was one of the first places that ever allowed him to put up flyers for his band’s shows and he performed in the space in 2019, not long before the venue closed.
“I just have a lot of good memories of hanging out there in Athens … sitting on the couches and listening to cool music,” Gispert said. “Just hanging out with friends and going there after shows.”