The Grit, a longtime Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October.
After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, Oct. 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
“We are extremely proud of everything we have accomplished during that time!” The Grit wrote on Facebook. “The restaurant has been there for many a celebration, for graduations galore, family gatherings and so much more.”
The closure is a result of changes from the pandemic that led the owners to reevaluate their business goals, according to The Grit’s Facebook.