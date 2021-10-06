The National had a few new cocktails on its menu last week as part of its promotional effort with Barr Hill Gin. The event, dubbed “Bee’s Knees Week” is an annual nationwide event sponsored by Barr Hill distillery.
From Sept. 24-Oct. 3, customers who bought a Bees Knees could share their cocktail on social media. For every photo shared of the classic drink spotlighting honey and gin, Barr Hill will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat.
The distillery calls the week-long promotion “a community of bartenders working together to save the bees.” Not only are the insects essential to Barr Hill’s spirit production, but bees are essential to the pollination of approximately 30% of food crops (and 90% of flowering plants).
The company aims to celebrate and benefit the bees, Barr Hill gin itself being the collaboration between a distiller and a beekeeper.
Barr Hill has been hosting Bee’s Knees Week for years, and The National’s participation goes far back. Bar manager Shannon Lane estimates their first year joining was in 2013.
Since then, The National has seen great success — Lane said the only struggle was that she had to order more gin than expected, which she called a “great problem to have”.
Lane credits The National’s long-standing participation to a shared philosophy with the distiller. “It is in line with The National ethos, in that we want to help to build a community and be as sustainable as possible in our practices,” Lane said.
That focus on sustainability translates heavily into The National’s cocktail program. Since the bartenders are each able to present a menu item, many focus on creating as little waste as possible with their creations. Fruits wrung dry of their juice are turned into cordials, and honey is sourced from the Athens-based Bear Hug Honey.
For Bee’s Knees Week The National bar offered the original drink along with some variations on the classic. Lane explained her own creation, the Bee Royal, as a twist on the Bee's Knees made with lavender honey, Barr Hill gin, lemon and créme de violette. The purple-grey concoction is topped with a lavender sprig.
Bartender Clayton Hoffman also created the “Bumble,'' an eye-catching cocktail notable for its charcoal color. The hue comes from the inclusion of activated charcoal, and the flavor from Barr Hill’s raw honey. Despite departures from the classic, Lane emphasized that the drinks are all still versions of the classic cocktail.
A traditional Bee’s Knees, though, doesn’t require many ingredients, and Lane sees it as a good starting point.
“If you want to be as traditional as possible about it, I think it's probably the best way to go if you're getting people started,” Lane said.
The bar manager broke down the anatomy of a perfect Bee’s Knees in a few simple steps:
For those who don’t want to make the drink at home, The National offers a full bar and ongoing cocktail program for curious customers. In the meantime, Bee’s Knees Week may be over, but Lane encourages Athens residents to explore the cocktail world.
“It does give you a chance to try different things and to really see different aspects of the world,” Lane said.