On Wednesday, Sept. 13, The National is hosting Meet the Distiller, a tasting event with Chemist Spirits from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Chemist Spirits is a gin distillery based in Asheville, North Carolina, that crafts a range of gins that highlight local botanicals using old world distilling methods, according to The National’s newsletter.
Co-owner Danielle Donaldson and Creative Director James Donaldson, a married couple who met while attending the University of Georgia, will be at the event for a meet and greet.
Danielle attended UGA’s pharmacy school, and she fell in love with cocktail culture during her time in Athens, enjoying craft cocktails at spots such as The National, The Old Pal and Five & Ten with James, according to the newsletter.
Chemist Spirits is a passion project that developed out of the couple’s interest in craft spirits and the scientific process. The distillery was founded by Danielle’s mother Debbie Word, and its gin was created in collaboration with her daughter given her chemistry background, according to its website.
The event is free and no RSVP is required. Along with the meet and greet, there is going to be a guided tasting and a Q&A session with the Donaldsons.
The tasting and snacks are complimentary, and The National encourages attendees to stay afterwards to order a Chemist Spirits featured cocktail and stay for dinner, according to the newsletter.