The Royal Peasant Pub, located in Five Points, installed a wall of fame honoring 10 of their most loyal customers as they celebrate their 11th anniversary this week.
“Those 10 people are people we see just about every day,” general manager, Ivan Rios said. “They’ve helped us, from day one, build this atmosphere where you can just stop in, grab a pint, and go about your day.”
When asked about why he decided to install a wall of fame, Rios said it was just them having fun and giving some of their regulars recognition.
“The people are what make this place and we have tons of regulars,” Rios said. “About 85-90% of the customers that walk through the doors, we’re on a first-name basis with.”
That didn’t make it an easy decision to pick only 10 names to grace the pub walls.
Although there weren't any special criteria used when making a decision, these people “helped keep the lights on. They help set the atmosphere and would handle an unruly person even before he could,” the general manager said.
Rios’ inspirations for bringing this pub to Athens were his love for food, love for being around people, and his love for drinks. Open for more than 11 years, The Royal Peasant describes itself as “a quaint version of an old English Pub” where customers can enjoy English-themed fare.
But Rios didn’t want his Pub to only mimic the decor and menu of an old English pub. He also wanted to bring the same comradery and social atmosphere that you could find in an authentic pub 400 years ago.
But Rios didn’t do it alone. His regulars helped him create the pub he has today.
Will the pub be adding names to the wall anytime soon?
“We don’t know,” Rios said. “It’s something we might take year to year.”
