Farm Burger serves a variety of grass-fed burgers, vegan options, sides and more. Their burgers are procured from local farmers to provide the freshest meat possible. It is located at the end of Prince Avenue near downtown Athens.
The Sunny-side Burger offers a protein packed meal option. Its ingredients are 100% grass-fed beef, pasture-raised bacon, pepper jack cheese, salsa verde and a sunny-side up egg. The combination of ingredients leaves nothing more to be desired. The beef patty is juicy and with the bacon it adds just enough saltiness to bring the rest of the ingredients together. I ordered a side of fries which is a great option for those looking to offset such a flavorful meal. The fries' crispy yet soft texture is a great addition to the meal. Your patty can be substituted for a chicken, pork, or a housemade vegan patty. The beef patty is cooked to preference for each customer.
The Sunny-side Burger with a side of fries costs $13.74. The restaurant is located at 100 Prince Ave. Suite 102 and is open daily from 11 a.m-9 p.m.