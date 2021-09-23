An Athens location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened on Sept. 11 at 1540 S. Lumpkin St. The Wright family first opened the coffee shop in Wilmington, North Carolina, naming it after their two children with Down syndrome, Bitty and Beau. The coffee shop has locations across the country, and it employs hundreds of people with disabilities. Its mission is to make the world a more accepting and inclusive place for people with disabilities.
Bitty & Beau’s menu offers a variety of options for all coffee lovers. I tried a hot latte with toasted marshmallow syrup. This flavoring added a sweet, toasty flavor to the latte, and it was a delicious start to my morning. The menu offers a large selection of drinks, including hot coffee, iced coffee, chai lattes, tea, frappes and even smoothies. The prices vary from about $2.50 for a regular coffee to $5 for a frappe. Flavors cost about $0.70 extra.Customers can order a drink to-go or grab a muffin and do some work in the cafe, which has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.