A favorite pizza restaurant is almost as common as a favorite movie or television show. With National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, University of Georgia students have picked up the debate around the best pizza restaurant in Athens.
Some students, like sophomore sports management major Carter Richards, feel like the quality of the pizza is what truly matters in this debate.
“I'd put Amici Cafe at number one because it’s a higher quality pizza,” Richards said. “Amici’s pizza makes me feel the best after I've eaten it.”
Many pizza restaurants serve more than just pizza, including sandwiches, wings and other appetizers.
“Bulldawg Pizza, Wings, & More is another really good pizza spot,” Richards said. “I’ve gotten both pizza and wings there, but I like their wings more than I like their pizza. Usually if I go there, I just get wings. They’re just delicious.”
Other students find that atmosphere is a key factor in what makes a good pizza restaurant. Sophomore business major Will Moorman said Little Italy represents this aspect the best.
“Little Italy feels like a neighborhood pizza joint,” Moorman said. “It's not a chain, and they didn't set out to be anything huge when they made the restaurant. It's truly shaped around Athens.
Some students still prefer franchise restaurants like Papa John’s or Dominos. Sophomore biology major Aakash Sharma likes the extensive options and deals these companies offer.
“I think there's more options at Papa John's,” Sharma said. “Since it's a franchise, you can always get a coupon or a deal, so that’s a plus too.”
Athens is also home to multiple calzone restaurants that are popular with students like D.P. Dough and Eddie’s Calzones. Like pizza, many students have an opinion on their favorite calzone restaurant. For Sharma, more expensive food does not necessarily mean better food.
“D.P. Dough does it better than Eddie's,” Sharma said.. “D.P. Dough is a lot cheaper, and the quality of food is better. Eddie's throws on a lot more seasoning, but the actual calzone itself isn’t any better.”
Almost all pizza lovers will have a different opinion on which Athens restaurant serves the best slice. For Moorman, it is how the restaurant makes you feel that is important.
“The sights, sounds, and smell are really important,” Moorman said. “Some restaurants just have a taste that can't really be replicated.”