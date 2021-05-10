As a semester impacted by COVID-19 reaches an end and students power through finals, the University of Georgia’s Muslim student population celebrates Ramadan. This year, finals season and a global pandemic have forced Muslim students to celebrate Ramadan a little bit differently.
The holy month lasts 30 days and began this year on April 12, 2021. This time is typically spent fasting, praying and breaking the fast with large gatherings of family and friends after sunset each day.
Jawa Darazim, a senior biology and psychology major at UGA, has spent the past month attending smaller gatherings where she can celebrate with her friends and unwind from daily stress. Together, they break fast and pray.
“Some of my Muslim friends will hold potlucks, and we call them Iftar parties,” Darazim said. “It's really cute because everyone brings food and it's usually cultural.”
These “Iftar Parties” have taken the place of larger celebrations, and groups will often gather together to pray on large tarps and unwind.
During the evening to have fun, Darazim said people will often gather around themes like “ethnic dress,” where each guest comes in traditional attire. Darazim said moments like these are vital to her sense of community.
“I like sharing it with people my age, rather than people who are older than me,” Darazim said. “Everyone's the same age and learning kind of the same thing, and it's a very warming feeling to have that type of community.”
The community has helped her expand her Ramadan celebrations, and Darazim has even included some non-Muslim friends in fasting and Iftar parties. Darazim said bringing interested students helps educate them on Ramadan and its importance.
Of course, spending Ramadan with other college students allows for some flexibility. Darazim loves to cook, and her Ramadan meals vary in origin.
“I've made Birria tacos, which was fun. I've made biryani, which was fun,” Darazim said. “It’s popular to eat lamb in my family, so I try to incorporate that, too.” She also travels home to eat home-cooked Palestinian dishes, like the sweet dessert atayef.
While fasting during finals is difficult, Darazim said that the nightly dinners have brought her friends together. For her, food is not just a way to unite people, but a way to engage with her Palestinian culture.
UGA senior and philosophy major Ramin Zareian has focused on the spirituality of Ramadan this year. A recent convert to Islam, Zareian is still relatively new to the celebrations.
“It’s only my second time observing Ramadan, and my first time was more about getting into the religion,” Zareian said. “Now it’s much more spiritual, and I’ve enjoyed it more.”
Zareian brings that spirituality into their fast, which they usually break with dates. It’s a common tradition, thanks to the fruit’s high levels of sugar and fiber. An avid home cook, Zareian uses Ramadan as an opportunity to practice new dishes and learn from their elders.
Their favorite dishes range from aush, an Iranian thick soup, to the Sichuan dish mapo tofu. Yet Zareian said they feel Ramadan’s significance comes from the absence of food.
“Food in its absence has a lot of value, and once you end up eating at the end of the day you become more grateful of your ability to be nourished,” Zareian said.
Zareian said Ramadan is a time to step away from consumption and become closer with God. The holy month holds many levels of importance to UGA’s Muslim students, from building community to connecting with spirituality.
Despite the stressors of the semester and COVID-19, though, students have created a space to relax and unify during Ramadan. Whether it’s group prayer or a shared meal, students continue to find ways to celebrate.