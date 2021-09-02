unagi super crunch roll

The Unagi Super Crunch Roll from Utage Sushi Bar in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The roll contains roller coaster batter and shrimp tempura inside with eel, spicy tuna, eel sauce and temp flakes outside. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez)

Utage Sushi Bar is located in downtown Athens, Georgia, and offers a wide selection of sushi. The Unagi Super Crunch Roll features roller coaster batter and shrimp tempura. Outside of the roll is eel, spicy tuna, eel sauce, temp flakes and scallions. The roll is a combination of sweet and spicy with the right amount of crunch. This roll is a specialty sushi roll offered for $14.50.