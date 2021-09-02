Utage Sushi Bar is located in downtown Athens, Georgia, and offers a wide selection of sushi. The Unagi Super Crunch Roll features roller coaster batter and shrimp tempura. Outside of the roll is eel, spicy tuna, eel sauce, temp flakes and scallions. The roll is a combination of sweet and spicy with the right amount of crunch. This roll is a specialty sushi roll offered for $14.50.
Unagi Super Crunch Roll from Utage Sushi Bar
- Melanie Velasquez | Special Publications Chief Photographer
-
- Updated