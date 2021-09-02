The University of Georgia’s University Union will host an on-campus fair this week where students can enjoy a free tasting from the menus of local restaurants and caterers.
The fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Legion Field with a variety of food and music. On the roster is a number of local restaurants and caterers, each offering selections from their own menus. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available.
University Union moved to include highly requested favorites from previous years, like Mama’s Boy and Alumni Cookie Dough. The menu also lists items from multicultural locales like Taste of India, Bubble Cafe and Rashe’s Cuisine.
Kristian Ivey, a member of the board of directors and late night coordinator for University Union, said the approach will be an attempt to “diversify” students’ palates. The event is heavily targeted towards freshmen and sophomore students for their first taste of Athens with varied menu offerings from Athens’ many cuisines.
“We're able to give them an opportunity to have a little taste of Athens, literally,” said Ivey.
It’s the first time Taste of Athens has been held since the onset of COVID-19. University Union executives opted to bring back the event, citing its success in previous years.
Ivey said the event is also a sort of farewell to seniors who were fond of the fair.
“They were just really excited to be able to have that event again as a senior send-off, almost,” Ivey said.
The outdoor event will be scored by music selections from WUOG, UGA’s student-run radio station, as well as a community Spotify playlist that students can add song requests to.
Students can attend the Taste of Athens for free, provided they’ve paid their Student Activity Fee. Once there, each student attendee will receive three tickets to use at any of the vendors present.