Since the recent closing of The Grit, a locally-owned vegetarian restaurant, Athenians might be on the search for a new go-to vegetarian or vegan-friendly restaurant.
The Red & Black compiled a list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly eateries that can provide new options for Athens’ meat-free community.
Slutty Vegan
Since opening its doors on Baxter Street in May, Slutty Vegan has become a favorite of vegans and non-vegans alike. The company is described on its website as “Black-owned, women-owned, self-made and Slutty.” Slutty Vegan is known for its plant-based burgers and sandwiches, fries, sauces and chaotic environment. Some examples of menu items include the “One Night Stand,” “Ménage À Trois” and “Super Slut” to just name a few. Even if someone isn’t crazy about eating plant-based, Slutty Vegan may be worth a try just for the atmosphere.
Maepole
Maepole, an Athens classic on Chase Street, is known for serving “healthy comfort food.” The restaurant has options for a variety of diets. The vegan proteins include tofu and fritters, which are made with black-eyed peas, quinoa and mushrooms. Maepole’s menu offers no shortage of veggies, so you can build a healthy and balanced meal topped with delicious sauces like sriracha-honey, spicy avocado and turmeric-ginger.
Thai Spoon
Thai Spoon, located on Lumpkin Street, is the perfect restaurant for vegan lovers of Thai food. Its menu offers vegetarian spring rolls, tofu basil rolls, edamame, corn cakes and fried tofu all as plant-based appetizers. For lunch, it offers rice, noodle and curry bases with vegetable and tofu options for protein. There are so many options to top with tofu or vegetables that it will be hard for plant-based eaters to run out of things to try.
White Tiger Gourmet
White Tiger Gourmet has an entire menu section dedicated to their vegetarian customers. This vegetarian menu includes a portobello cheeseburger and a vegetarian ciabatta sandwich with bread from Independent Baking Co. The vegetarian menu also offers two tofu sandwiches, each with nutritional yeast. The first tofu sandwich is the “Tofu Q Sandwich,” a vegetarian take on the classic barbecue sandwich. It has grilled tofu, barbecue sauce and coleslaw and can be made vegan. The second sandwich contains grilled tofu, American cheese, grilled onions and the White Tiger sauce.
Mediterranean Grill
Mediterranean Grill, located on South Lumpkin Street, has plenty of vegetarian options for delicious Mediterranean food. For appetizers, vegan baba ghanouj, hummus and fool moudamas, an Egyptian Fava bean dip, is offered. Its vegan entree is a vegetable plate made up of seven vegetables and served with hummus and rice. Its vegetarian entrees include a falafel plate, spanakopita and a vegetarian plate that comes with hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouleh and falafel. They also have vegan falafel pita wraps.