On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
Along with exploring vendors selling produce and artisan goods, festival attendees could enjoy live music from local artists, taste selections from a pie-making contest, paint their own pumpkin and more. There was a little something for people of every age, and even a haunted tent experience for younger guests.
Cameron Teeter, the community agriculture program director of Athens Land Trust, was excited to be back at the festival for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teeter chose to raise her daughter in Athens because she thought it would be an environment where her child could be her “authentic self,” and she relishes in this sense of community at the fall festival and through her work with the West Broad Farmers Market.
“This has just been a great day,” Teeter said.” [It’s] really exciting, bringing back some of our things like the pie contest and activities out in the garden with the kids, it’s really been fun, so [I] love it. I’m happy that people feel safe enough to come out again.”
The West Broad Farmers Market sells produce and other products weekly at the Athens Housing Authority. Customers can place orders online from Sundays at 5 p.m. through Thursdays at 1 p.m., then pickup the orders in-person on Saturdays between 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. The festival saw many familiar faces from the weekly market, including Jean Young with the Freedom City Gardens.
“Everything I grow is USDA certified natural, which means it’s as close to organic as you can get,” Young said. “We use organic compost, mulch [and] amendments. Occasionally we’ll have to get non-organic seeds because we can’t get the quantity we need, but other than that, everything is organic.”
Young is part of the Williams Farm Incubator Program, which is an initiative of the Athens Land Trust. The program selects a number of local farmers and rents them plots of land on the Williams farm, just a mile from downtown Athens. While on the farm, the farmers are taught the process of market farming, which is growing produce specifically to sell at markets.
Another vendor was 20-year-old Madeline Shelby Scott of Seed Bead Therapy. Born and raised in Athens, Scott first started her business in May 2022 making paintings, decorating phone cases and designing jewelry. Scott has tourettes syndrome and other neurological conditions that prevent her from working in the traditional workforce, so she enjoys the freedom her small business has given her to work from home.
Scott donates a portion of her proceeds to the Humane Society and Go Gold, an organization for children’s cancer.
“I do like having something where I’m giving back,” Scott said. “I’ve been in that position where I’ve needed somebody to give back to me… I like to be able to have something where I can be there for somebody else.”
With fresh, healthful food, live music and activities of all kinds, it’s clear that two years have done very little to hinder the excitement that the West Broad Farmers Market fall festival brings to Athens.