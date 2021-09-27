White Tiger Gourmet, a neighborhood restaurant known for its burgers, BBQ and vegetarian options, has announced the opening of a second location called White Tiger Deluxe. The new establishment is to open in early 2022 in Oconee County, just off of Watkinsville’s downtown area, at 64 N. Main Street.
White Tiger has been serving freshly prepared food for almost 15 years. Ken Manring, the owner, decided to open White Tiger Gourmet because he had always wanted a restaurant of his own and felt a special love for the building that houses their Athens’ location, he said.
The restaurant’s building has been a part of Athens’ Historic Boulevard District since 1905, according to its website. It today serves as a comfortable and informal atmosphere to grab a meal and view local art. White Tiger uses many locally-sourced ingredients and has options that can adhere to various dietary restrictions.
Manring said that the expansion to Oconee felt like it made sense for the progression of the business. The new location will come with new features that present a different overall atmosphere to the restaurant.
“We’re going to have a bar,” Manring said. “We’ve never had alcohol here. Also, we’re going to have a fryer [to make] french fries, which is also very exciting. Other than that, it’s going to definitely be a different vibe. A little fancier, a little nicer feel. We’re still working on that.”
There has not yet been an announcement for the opening date of White Tiger Gourmet, but its Athens location is currently open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.