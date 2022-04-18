Athens may be known for its robust craft beer scene, but those who prefer wine are not out of luck in the Classic City. Here are a few places to check out for a romantic date night or a weeknight meal with friends.
Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market
Every second Tuesday of the month, Heirloom Cafe hosts a themed dinner with specialty wine and food pairings. The North Chase Street restaurant has been hosting these dinners since it opened about 10 years ago.
Chef and co-owner Jessica Rothacker said Heirloom began hosting the wine tasting dinners on Tuesdays since that day was the slowest for customers. Originally, the nights were simple wine tastings with very few food options. Now, the dinners feature a full course meal with several paired wines.
“I explore the nodes and flavor profiles of each bottle and come up with paired dishes that highlight the flavors of the food, the wine and the regions they come from,” Rothacker said.
The Lark Winespace
Another location to check out for a wine tasting (or for help picking out a bottle for your romantic dinner) is The Lark Winespace.
The Lark is owned and operated by Krista Lark Slater, a certified sommelier — a wine professional who is trained and knowledgeable of the culture and tastes of wines.
For those who are first getting into wine, Lark Slater recommends they “try everything.” She said there’s a wine for everyone, and with so many different flavors out there, you won’t know what you like best until you try it. In addition to bottles that are updated twice a month, The Lark has some small cheese plates with crackers, seafood and various items for sale in the shop.
Butcher & Vine
This Five Points spot (with another location in Watkinsville) revolves around a tapas-style dining experience, where each small plate comes out as it is ready. Call ahead to reserve a three-course meal with optional wine pairings.
The wining and dining experience varies, but Executive Chef and Culinary Director Kory DePaola of Butcher & Vine in Athens said he hopes that it will be held monthly in the future.
Each season, when new vegetables and ingredients are in season, the chefs at Butcher & Vine brainstorm new plates that pair well with the wines that are brought in periodically.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.