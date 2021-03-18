The food at Mannaweenta, an Eritrean/Ethiopian restaurant on the East Side, is as flavorful as it is colorful.
This small plate was only $10.50 and has yebere tibbs and two vegetable sides, shiro and atakilt alitcha, served with injera, which is a sour, fermented flatbread with a spongy texture made from teff flour. The injera is used to “pinch” the food to eat it. The yebere tibbs, which is beef cooked in onions, tomatoes, kibbeh and jalapeño pepper was well-cooked without becoming tough. It went wonderfully with the shiro, which is made from ground chickpeas, and the atakilt alitcha, a medley of carrots, cabbage, onions, tomatoes and potatoes.
The vegetable sides were packed with so much flavor, especially the shiro, and really complemented the injera. I expected it to be difficult to use the injera to eat, but if you pinch, not scoop, it’s surprisingly easy to do and it’s delicious. It’s best eaten before the injera gets soggy!
Mannaweenta offers its customers the choice of either a main meat or veggie with two veggie sides on a bed of rice or with injera on a small or large plate. It’s located on Gaines School Road and is open for takeout only from 11-7 Tuesday through Saturday.