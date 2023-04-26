In the past year, many restaurants have sprung up around Athens and made their debut in the food scene. From burger joints, to coffee shops, to Italian fare, Athens restaurants new and old keep the city alive. The Red & Black compiled a list of the restaurants in town for you to visit on your next trip to the Classic City.
Asian
Choo Choo
$–$$
East Side
Satisfy late-night cravings at this spot that serves Japanese-Korean foods and is open past midnight. Choose from a variety of bowls, entrees and side dishes, such as kimchi.
Iron Factory
$$
Downtown
In this chic restaurant, Korean-style barbecue is prepared on a cast iron grill at the table. With a large patio, private karaoke rooms and an extensive alcohol selection, Iron Factory is a favorite spot for celebrations.
Jinya Ramen Bar
$
Downtown
This ramen joint is full of interesting and flavorful options like a spicy creamy vegan bowl and a wonton chicken bowl. Drinks include Japanese beer and sake, as well as cocktails such as the lime Chu-Hai. It’s open until 11 p.m., letting you grab a hearty dinner before a night out downtown.
Shokitini
$$–$$$
Downtown
Enjoy hibachi entrees, house sushi rolls and sake at this Japanese restaurant with karaoke rooms available to reserve by the hour.
Thai Spoon
$
Downtown
Traditional dishes such as masaman curry and pad-woon-sen shine at this family-owned restaurant.
Bakeries and Sweets
Bee’s Knees Bakery
$
Epps Bridge Parkway
Specializing in cakes doesn’t stop this Epps Bridge Parkway bakery from offering other treats, such as cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, savory cheese straws and six flavors of gooey bars.
Cecilia’s Cake Shop
$$
Cobbham
This Milledge Avenue shop offers custom cakes as well as cupcakes and cookies. Signature cake flavors include Red & Black, Kentucky Bourbon and Cecilia’s Original Caramel.
Condor Chocolates
$
Five Points, Downtown
In addition to bar chocolate and truffles, the Five Points and downtown cafes serve coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.
Hodgson’s Pharmacy
$
Five Points
This drugstore, which has served Athens since the 1950s, operates a tiny soda fountain with drinks and treats. The menu features fresh limeade, malts, floats, old fashioned sundaes and hand-dipped ice cream for just $1.25 a scoop.
Independent Baking.
$
Five Points
This cozy bakery is a destination for a cafe au lait, croissants or the signature Morning Roll, a luscious swirl of cinnamon and pastry. Head here early for fresh-from-the-oven baguettes and whole-grain loaves.
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World
$
East Side
High schooler Beau Shell has been selling frozen treats from carts and trucks since he was eight years old. His vision became reality with the opening of this East Side shop featuring shakes, sundaes and scoops. Customers love the ice cream sandwiches and hot chocolate floats, too.
Sweetie Pie by Savie
$
East Side
This bakery has roots in Bangkok. For takeout, try a buttery scone with Thai tea. Owner Savie Arnold, who supplies desserts for local restaurants, also creates cakes for weddings and special occasions.
Vampire Penguin
$
Downtown
This shop sells shaved snow, desserts and “potions,” otherwise known as drinkable desserts. There’s plenty to choose from in fun flavors like cotton candy and watermelon. Most of the flavors are dairy free.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
$
Downtown
Opened by a UGA alumni, this bakery offers customizable donuts with options such as maple icing and bacon.
Barbecue
Butt Hutt
$
Macon Highway
In addition to standards like pulled pork and brisket, this family-operated restaurant offers turkey and chicken entrees as well as sandwiches. It’s a popular destination for groups.
Dawg Gone Good BBQ
$
Downtown
Serving recipes passed down from his grandmother, owner William Hardy keeps things simple but tasty at his small restaurant on West Hancock Avenue. Chow down on essentials such as mac and cheese, pulled pork and brisket on classic picnic tables.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
$–$$
Pulaski Heights
Locally sourced pork and brisket are the stars here, where meat is smoked daily and served until it runs out. The menu also features some inventive vegetarian options including hearty smoked cauliflower and a smoked tofu sandwich. The restaurant is tucked into a former factory building on Pulaski Street next to the train tracks, making for a scenic spot to eat on summer evenings. Another plus: It’s BYOB.
Saucehouse Barbeque
$$
West Broad Street
At this classic barbecue joint, owned by a UGA alum, find brisket, ribs, stew and a lively scene spilling from porches and patios.
Tamez Barbecue
$–$$
West Broad Street
At Alejandro Tamez’s new Texas-style barbecue spot, homemade tortillas and brisket take center stage. The retro, no-frills building offers a drive-thru but little indoor seating. Don’t sleep on the breakfast burritos.
White Tiger Gourmet
$
Boulevard, Watkinsville
Operating out of a former grocery, White Tiger serves up smoked pork, veggies and simple soups. Locals congregate in the side yard and take advantage of the BYOB policy. A splashy new location in Watkinsville offers similar fare in bright pink digs. (See our feature on White Tiger’s vegetarian options on page 8.)
Breakfast & Brunch
Athens Bagel Company
$
Downtown
This Jackson Street spot close to campus is the place to go for hearty bagels with creative toppings like Stripling’s sausage and Nutella. It is undergoing a major renovation and is expected to reopen this year.
Em’s Kitchen
$
Hawthorne Avenue
At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs, the breakfast menu features omelets and made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches. Lunch includes classics such as pimento cheese and chicken salad sandwiches, heaping salads and homemade Brunswick stew.
The Farmcart
$–$$
Baxter Street
After years of operating a food cart serving massive, fluffy hand-crafted biscuit sandwiches at the Athens Farmers Market, husband-and-wife team Michael and Iwalani Farfour opened this Baxter Street spot in early summer 2019. From the organic flour in the biscuit dough to fixings grown on the owner’s own farm, everything is locally sourced.
Ideal Bagel Co.
$
West Broad Street
Operated by Luna Baking Co., Ideal Bagel whips up classic, chewy bagels loaded with house-made cream cheese spreads.
Mama’s Boy
$-$$
Chicopee Dudley, Macon Highway
Consistently voted Best Brunch in Athens by Red & Black readers, Mama’s Boy turns out indulgent fare like salmon cakes Benedict and Georgia peach French toast. (For very thick flapjacks, go on Pancake Tuesdays.)
Burgers
Add Drug
$
Five Points
This old-school local pharmacy hosts a lunch counter with a throwback vibe. It offers a selection of milkshakes, burgers and more.
Clocked! American Diner
$
Downtown
Just up from 40 Watt Club, this eatery’s signatures include sci-fi themed decor and inventive burgers made with organic, local ingredients.
Farm Burger
$
Prince Avenue
The restaurant sources meat and other ingredients from local farmers for a menu of grass-fed beef hamburgers, vegan burgers, salads and fries. Farm Burger opened its new Prince Avenue location in January after its farm-to-table predecessor, Farm 255, closed in 2013. Check out the rotating weekly burger selection, and don’t miss the sweet potato hushpuppies with apple butter.
The Grill
$
Downtown
After being closed for much of the pandemic, the iconic Downtown institution finally reopened quietly in March. Burgers, shakes, and of course its legendary fries and feta are back on, in its same (spiffed up) retro digs on College Avenue.
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
$-$$
Five Points
This burger joint on South Lumpkin Street hosts “Sex, Drugs & Rock N Roll” trivia on Mondays at 8 p.m. and “Pub Quiz” trivia on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners receive cash prizes.
Crepes
Pauley’s Crepe Bar
$
Downtown
Popular for date nights and hangouts with friends, Pauley’s on East Clayton Street offers sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, cocktails and 150 craft and domestic beers. The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. and the bar is open until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Ethiopian & Eritrean
Mannaweenta
$
East Side
This restaurant is notable for dishes like spicy doro wat — chicken simmered in hot spices, herbs and butter — and injera, a traditional spongy flatbread. Hand-woven placemats and brightly colored wall hangings decorate the pastel walls, creating a cheery atmosphere, even for carry-out customers.
Indian
Taste of India
$
East Side
This eatery is a hot spot for vegans and omnivores, offering veggie samosa and Tandoori chicken.
Italian
Automatic Pizza
$
Normaltown
Giant slices (and even bigger pies) hit right at this charming corner joint, a former filling station.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
$–$$$
Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road
An Athens classic, DePalma’s serves up pizza by the slice or the pie, plus comforting favorites such as eggplant Florentine.
The Expat
$$$
Five Points
This venture from Jerry and Krista Slater, housed in a cozy Five Points cottage, emphasizes inventive cocktails and an Italian cafe–inspired menu, with dishes like classic cacio e pepe and risotto and features salads based on what’s locally available.
Little Italy
$
Downtown
Athens is home to many pizza joints, but this Lumpkin Street dive is known for its late-night social atmosphere. Select from cheap thick- or thin-crust slices and a variety of subs.
Ted’s Most Best
$
Downtown
Families flock to this casual pizza and pasta place with one of the best patios in town (including a giant sandbox). Pizzas are light with thin crusts; salad dressings are made in house.
ZZ & Simone’s
$$$
Five Points
In a new, design-foward space (a blush bar, saddle-leather booths), the folks behind the erstwhile Dinner Party put forth elegant renditions of classic pastas, pizzas and seafood.
Jamaican
Kelly’s Authentic Jamaican Food
$$
Five Points
An Athens classic and Jamaican-style meat-and-three, Kelly’s serves heaping plates of curry chicken, jerk pork and specials like grilled salmon and curried goat alongside mounds of veggies, rice, plantains and cornbread.
Rashe’s Cuisine
$-$$
East Side
Becoming an Athens staple, Rashe’s offers Jamaican home-styled comfort food. A variety of delish options are available: jerk chicken, Jamaican patties, mac and cheese and more.
Latin
Agua Linda
$$
Normaltown, Timothy Road
Loyal crowds wait in line to splurge on huge Tex-Mex platters, traditional dishes and generously poured margaritas at this Prince Avenue restaurant with a new rooftop patio. Fan-favorites are also available from the La Carreta food truck, which makes stops about town, including at Creature Comforts and Oglethorpe Garage.
Cali N Tito’s
$–$$
Five Points
This Central American–themed spot features empanadas, fish tacos and Cuban sandwiches. It’s popular with students thanks to its Lumpkin Street location, spacious outdoor seating, modest prices and a BYOB policy.
El Barrio Tacos and Tequila
$
Five Points
This family-friendly restaurant draws crowds with its approachable, creative tacos and specialty tequilas. It’s an inviting place to linger, thanks to a screen porch and broad front lawn complete with putting green.
Paloma Park
$$
Downtown
Opened in 2021, this lively Tex-Mex spot offers up bar fare like elote street corn and heaping nachos. Drinks match the vibe with sangria and, yes, palomas, on draft.
La Puerta del Sol
$–$$
East Side
The sprawling East Side sister restaurant of Cali N Tito’s houses arcade games and rides as well as huge family-size tables. While students might prefer the BYOB policy at the Five Points location, the friendly bar service and in-house gelato counter at this location are a plus.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
$
Prince Avenue
This Dominican restaurant offers a variety of dishes featuring longaniza, a Dominican sausage, and other Caribbean cuisines. Extra hungry? Add a side of fried yuca or sweet maduros to your order.
Taqueria del Sol
$
Prince Avenue
The fast-Mexican Atlanta outpost slings the ever-popular fish tacos and pork green chile enchiladas with speed and precision. The line moves quickly.
Tlaloc
$
North Chase/Boulevard
You can get Salvadoran pupusas (stuffed cornmeal cakes) or order a Tex-Mex platter with a chalupa and a chile relleno. It’s the range of options that makes this small, vibrant restaurant on North Chase a favorite of students and the Athens Latinx community alike.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
$
Prince Avenue
Owner Gaby Lindsey’s mother, Elena, is the inspiration for the flavors and spirit of this restaurant with offerings that include empanadas and sandwiches as well as steaks, chops and a signature sausage plate. Don’t miss the changing cupcake menu.
Mediterranean
Mediterranean Grill
$$
Five Points
A local branch of the small metro-Atlanta group of restaurants, this spot pleases vegetarians and carnivores alike with specialties such as hummus and falafel as well as gyro meat. Everyone’s a fan of the rice pilaf and crispy potatoes.
The National
$$–$$$
Downtown
This Mediterranean-influenced restaurant on West Hancock Avenue was co-founded by Hugh Acheson and Peter Dale. With serene decor and stellar service, it’s ideal for lunch meetings and family celebrations. Check out the expanded patio.
Persian
International Grill and Bar
$
Mitchell Bridge Road
This welcoming restaurant features family favorites that the owners grew up eating. Try the savory lamb shank or zesty eggplant dip. Check the calendar for live music and comedy.
Pub Grub
Blind Pig Tavern
$
Downtown, East Side, Atlanta Highway
This family-friendly spot offers a lengthy beer list and a vast menu (try the fish tacos or wings). Entertainment includes trivia and lots of massive screens playing all the big games.
The Globe
$$
Downtown
Closed for two years during the pandemic, this Irish-style bar refurbished during the downtime and reopened in mid 2022. Traditional menu items like fish and chips are complemented by vegan and vegetarian options. The selection of whiskeys has been a hallmark since it opened in 1989.
Hi-Lo Lounge
$
Normaltown
A neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe with a sizable beer list and creative cocktails, Hi-Lo serves more than bar staples — try the Cincinnati chili or the smoky tempeh.
The Royal Peasant
$$
Five Points
Watch the week’s top Premier League and Bundesliga matches and chow down on bangers and mash at this small pub with a definite British vibe. Regulars know this is the best place in town to watch soccer, and it also has a terrific beer list.
Trappeze Pub
$$-$$$
Downtown
Famous for its enormous craft and imported beer selection, this pub at the corner of Hull and West Washington streets serves superior bar fare, catering to carnivores with items such as the Double Pig (braised pork plus bacon). But vegetarians and vegans have options like the veggie Reuben. Try the signature raspberry ketchup.
The World Famous
$
Downtown
“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails. The chicken and waffles have devoted fans.
Sandwiches & Pickup
The Café on Lumpkin
$
Five Points
Breakfast and lunch options include decadent salads and chicken salad sandwiches. Don’t miss afternoon tea, with a tower of scones.
Donderos’ Kitchen
$
Cobbham
With seating tucked into a historic home, this place has the cozy feel of a tea room or B&B. In addition to homey breakfasts and sandwiches, Donderos’ offers to-go items like lasagna and pot pie.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
$
Downtown
Farm-fresh salads, hearty sandwiches and soups are highlights at this North Thomas Street spot. Family meals and weekly specials are available for takeout.
Marti’s at Midday
$
Normaltown
Huge salads and hearty sandwiches are the draw at this cheery cafe with a small indoor area and sunny patio. You also can pick up entrees and salads to go.
Seafood
Chuck’s Fish
$$$
Downtown
Operating in a renovated former Greyhound station, this restaurant is part of the same group as Five Athens and features seafood fresh from the company’s Destin, Florida, docks. Along with daily specials, Chuck’s serves sushi and classics like seared scallops and stuffed shrimp.
Five Athens
$$$
Downtown
Those who don’t like being overwhelmed by choices will love the simplicity of the menu at this Hull Street restaurant — five selections each of appetizers, entrees, wines, beers and specialty cocktails. Specials feature seafood delivered from the owners’ market in Florida.
Last Resort Grill
$$–$$$
Downtown
Opened as a music venue in 1966, Last Resort is now known for yummy desserts, arty decor and Southern fare with a dose of coastal influence, like crab cakes and salmon and grits. (Steaks and praline chicken are signatures too.)
Seabear Oyster Bar
$$
Prince Avenue
Go for the namesake shellfish; stay for the fried clam strips, lobster roll and fish po’boy. Linger longer for the frozen negroni and tiki drinks.
Square One Fish Co.
$$$
Normaltown
Square One previously operated downtown; now reincarnated in Normaltown, the restaurant is drawing former regulars as well as new customers. Options include the extravagant seafood tower appetizer, a raw bar, daily fish specials, steaks and crab legs.
Southern
5&10
$$$
Five Points
Before “Top Chef,” Hugh Acheson made his name here with innovative takes on Southern fare (think fried catfish with saffron buerre blanc and cornbread with fennel pollen). Located in a historic home on South Milledge Avenue, this is a destination for special occasions.
George’s Lowcountry Table
$$-$$$
Macon Highway
George’s offers Cajun-inspired jambalaya and etouffee along with a variety of seafood and steaks. Open daily for dinner and for Sunday brunch.
home.made
$$
Baxter Street
Updated Southern fare shines at this elegant, understated restaurant. The menu varies, but staples such as pecan trout and stellar vegetable plates are cozy and familiar, as are snacks like deviled eggs and cheese straws. Start next door at its glam companion cocktail bar, Sidecar. Inquire ahead about pickup hors d’oeuvres.
Hilltop Grille
$$$
Atlanta Highway
The interior of this steak and seafood restaurant is like an upscale lodge with UGA football-related decor, making the restaurant popular for meetings, events and family gatherings. Enjoy cocktails on the outdoor patio as well.
Maepole
$$
North Chase/Boulevard
At the fast-casual Maepole — a brainchild of Peter Dale, the chef/owner behind the likes of Seabear and The National — diners select from bases, sides and proteins to create new twists on meat-and-three standards.
The Place
$$–$$$
Downtown
If you’re craving Southern specialties, The Place, across from historic North Campus, has you covered. Sip on a “Peanuts and Coke” — Coca-Cola and peanut-infused bourbon — while perusing the menu, which includes a decadent twist on chicken and waffles.
South Kitchen + Bar
$$–$$$
Downtown
Elegance abounds in this restaurant/bar tucked into the first floor of the historic Hotel Georgian. From the stained glass and vintage tiled floors to the gleaming wood bar, South combines old-school gentility with fresh takes on classics such as shrimp and grits, pork belly and even tater tots. Leave room for dessert specials.
Strickland’s Restaurant
$
Atlanta Highway
Opened on Broad Street in 1960, the family-owned restaurant eventually settled on Atlanta Highway in 1995. Serving up Southern old-time favorites like ribs, catfish and green beans, Strickland’s is a popular catering option for tailgates.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
$
Downtown
Made famous for owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “Automatic for the People,” which became the title of an R.E.M. album, this bright green restaurant on East Broad Street is popular for juicy fried chicken and signature meat-and-three plates. Try the sweet potato souffle or broccoli casserole.
Food for the Soul
$
West Broad Street
Providing just what the name implies, this classic, no-frills spot serves up fried okra, collard greens, mash potatoes, fried chicken and more to comfort what ails you.
Steak
Porterhouse Grill
$$$
Downtown
Students love to have their parents take them to this swanky steakhouse, which also features a sizeable seafood selection. The menu offers standbys like surf and turf, shrimp cocktail and a wedge salad.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.