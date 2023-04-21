Kate Arnold Wines
Kate Arnold Wines are sourced from family-owned vineyards in California, Oregon and Washington — though its founders are based here in Athens. The 2021 Riesling, produced in Washington, is a rich combination of mandarin, peach and mineral notes. Available at bottle shops around town.
Lucky Bee Farms Honey
Lucky Bee Farms is a local, family-run beekeeping farm that produces honey products that are pure and unfiltered. This locally sourced wildflower honey has a rich, floral flavor. Available at Athens Cooks.
UGA Meat Science Technology Center Store
UGA’s summer sausage makes a great picnic staple. Operating as part of the Animal and Dairy Science Department at the University of Georgia, The Meat Science and Technology Center is a federally certified animal processing facility that hosts weekly meat sales on Fridays. It also partners with and sells goods to a variety of local food companies such as Kelly’s Jamaican Food and Mama’s Boy. The program is a part of a larger educational effort for student outreach and research in the school.
Phickles
For a picnic classic, try the locally grown dill pickled cucumbers from family-run Phickles. The business started out selling pickles, but soon grew to include foods such as green tomatoes, beans, carrots, jalapenos, cucumbers and more. One of the things they’re most famously known for is Southern Charm pimento cheese spread.
Condor Chocolates
The smooth, dark chocolate and smoked sea salt is made with Ecuadorian cacao and cocoa butter, organic cane sugar and Bull’s Bay Smoked Sea Salt. Condor Chocolates, with locations Downtown and in Five Points, is known for its chocolate and coffee, but also specializes in sweet treats and espresso drinks.
Independent Baking Co.
The flavorful baguette is a staple of Independent Baking Co., which specializes in all things bread. Located in Five Points, this bakery also whips up stellar pastries and coffee. Other specialties include challah – available only on Fridays, kalamata olive bread, ciabatta and focaccia. You will also find their bread and pastries in various restaurants in Athens, such as Choco Pronto, The Expat and Seabear.
Piedmont Provisions
Strawberry-lavender jam is a favorite at Piedmont Provisions, which just moved into new digs on Barber Street, specializing in preserves as well as regionally sourced and organic herbs and spices. The shop avoids overly processing their items and utilizes traditional methods to make jam.
home.made
Grab these tasty cheese straws or a tub of pimento cheese from home.made on Baxter Street. Also available at Athens Cooks.
New Creation Soda Works
New Creation is a small, family-owned craft soda company in Bishop. The unique, hand-crafted sodas, like a strawberry habanero (pictured here) and a butter pecan cream soda, are lighter and fresher than your average soda.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.