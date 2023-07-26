A day in the life of a student at the University of Georgia is nothing short of hectic. With long days and short breaks in between classes, it can be hard to make time to eat throughout the day. Luckily, UGA has sprinkled many restaurants, grab-n-go snack markets and cafes throughout campus to make your life a little easier.
North Campus
Tate Student Center
The Tate Student Center is a hub for activity, studying and most of all, eating. Tate is home to Chick-Fil-A, Panda Express, Niche Pizza, Starbucks and Sambazon Acai Bowls. Additionally, Tate Market offers sandwiches, snacks and drinks for those that are in more of a rush. There is also a Barberitos inside the market.
Einstein Bros Bagels at the Main Library
If you’re on North Campus and need of a midday pick-me-up, Einstein Bros Bagels is the place to go. Located conveniently in the Main Library, this cafe offers coffee and tea, as well as a variety of bagels, salads and fruit cups.
Bolton Dining Commons
Students looking to save money or Paw Points have the option to go to North Campus’ dining hall: Bolton. Bolton is the largest and newest dining hall in the heart of UGA’s campus, offering a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner. With everything from a fully stocked salad bar to made to order burgers, Bolton has something for everyone.
West Side Deli at Terry College of Business
West Side Deli, located in Amos Hall at Terry College of Business, is a go-to for students with classes in Terry. West Side Deli offers coffee, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Breakfast and lunch are both served here.
West Campus
Oglethorpe Dining Commons
Situated in the Hill Community of UGA’s campus, O-House is a good place to grab a quick bite to eat on the west side of campus. This dining hall has a variety of stations such as made to order Mexican entrees and a rotation of Southern classics. Students can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner here.
Russell Market
The Russell Market is a hit for those living in the high rise dorms on Baxter Street. Located on the first floor of Russell Hall, Russell Market has a variety of grab-n-go sandwiches and salads, as well as snacks and bottled drinks.
South Campus
Einstein Bros Bagels at the Science Learning Center
On the first floor of the Science Learning Center, you can find Einstein Bros Bagels. With the same menu as the Main Library’s location, this cafe offers the students who spend their days at South Campus the same bagels, coffee and more.
Snelling Dining Commons
Snelling Dining Commons is not only the oldest dining hall on campus, but it is also the only 24-hour one. Snelling serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The stations inside serve pizza, sandwiches, vegetarian/vegan meals, power bowls, a full breakfast bar and more.
Jittery Joe’s Coffee in the UGA Science Library
Jittery Joe’s is sprinkled throughout Athens with various locations within UGA’s campus, including the UGA Science Library. Upon entering the library, Jittery Joe’s is the first thing you see. This location has an assortment of coffees, teas and smoothies. Additionally, muffins, cake, cookies, protein bars and yogurt are also available for purchase.
Market at the Creamery
Like most of the other markets throughout campus, the Market at the Creamery offers grand-n-go sandwiches and salads, snacks and bottled beverages. It also brews Jittery Joe’s coffee for students to make themselves a coffee to-go. You can find this market in the Environmental Health Science Building.
East Campus
The Red Clay Cafe in Joe Frank Harris Commons
The Red Clay Cafe on the ground floor of the Joe Frank Harris Commons is home to many places to grab a bite to eat between classes. The East Side Deli resides here, offering students sandwiches, salads, wraps, fruit and beverages. Fujisan Sushi is also located here. This food stand has a fresh selection of rolls, poke bowls, bubble tea and sides, such as seaweed salad and gyoza.
Village Summit Dining Commons
Village Summit Dining Commons is one of UGA’s newer dining halls, sporting a variety of foods. Located on the second floor of Joe Frank Harris Commons, students can enjoy smoothies, a full salad bar, pizzas and more.