Zaxby’s, a Georgia-based fast-food chain known for its chicken, has signed University of Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels as a brand ambassador for the 2021-2022 college football season.
Daniels is the first NCAA athlete to partner with Zaxby’s since the change of NCAA sponsorship parameters, according to a press release. The NCAA’s new parameters, which allows college athletes to monetize on their name and likeness, have been in effect since July 1.
“His leadership qualities on and off the field are remarkable and something that aligns well with our brand,” Joel Bulger, Zaxby’s CMO, said in a press release. “We welcome J.T. to Team Zaxby’s, a brand that has strong ties with UGA and deep roots here in Athens.”
The partnership will include appearances by Daniels at Zaxby’s corporate and philanthropic events, advertisements and Zaxby’s-branded content from his personal social media accounts, according to a press release.
Daniels, who is now in his junior year, recently led the Bulldogs in their 2020 Peach Bowl victory. He is also partnered with Extra Special People, a Georgia organization supporting children with disabilities.
“To me, Zaxby’s provides something I already enjoy, plus I can share it with my teammates and bring meals to ESP, an organization we both have already supported,” Daniels said in a press release. “This is the type of brand partner I am excited to have.”