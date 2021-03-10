As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Five & Ten is opening earlier
Starting this week, Five & Ten customers can grab an early dinner starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is also open Monday through Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m., for takeout limited dine-in service.
The Athens Farmers Market reopened for the 2021 season
Customers can go back to browsing a variety of vendors at the Athens Farmers Market, which started its 2021 season on March 6. The market will operate every Saturday until Dec. 18 at Bishop park from 8 a.m.-noon. Take a look at The Red & Black’s photo coverage of opening day.
Athens Farmers Market's vendors sell a variety of vendibles to the public in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, March 6, 2021. It is the first day of the market for the year and people are rushing to get their farm fresh goodies and handcrafted arts. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)
PHOTOS: Opening day for 2021 season at Athens Farmers Market
The Athens Farmers Market celebrated the beginning of their 2021 season with opening day on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
The market will operate every Saturday through Dec. 18, 2021 at Bishop Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions remain in place, as masks are required and guests must use provided hand washing stations before entering the market. Additionally, buyers are not permitted to touch produce at farmers' stands. They must request items and have vendors grab produce and products on their behalf.
Fresh Air Barbecue is open for takeout only
While the Hull Road location of Fresh Air remains closed for renovations, barbecue is being served up at 5170 Atlanta Highway Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 770-725-5227 to place an order. Larger orders and catering is still available; ask for Chris.
Hi-Lo Lounge is extending hours
The Normaltown eatery is open on Sundays now, from 4-10 p.m. Hi-Lo is also open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 706-850-8561.
La Caretta is partnering with multiple delivery services
While Agua Linda on Prince Avenue remains under construction, the La Caretta food truck right outside is serving up customer favorites in-person and for delivery. Customers can order delivery through Bulldawg, ChowNow and DoorDash. There’s also outdoor seating.
Last Resort Grill is open Mondays and Tuesdays
Patrons can take advantage of indoor and outdoor seating at Last Resort seven days a week now. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 5-10 p.m.
Maepole is open later
As of March 8, Maepole is serving up orders for curbside pick-up until 9 p.m. every day. Maepole is now open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. The new spring menu also launched this week, and new menu items include a beet salad and the “Hoppin’ John Salad,” made of beans and seasonal veggies.
The National is shifting to spring
With warmer weather comes new menu items and new hours. The National is now open from 5-8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Customers can take advantage of online reservations through The National’s website.
Pelican’s SnoBalls announces re-opening
Ringing in springtime, Athens Pelican’s on Baxter Street announced it’ll be serving snow cones again starting March 18. There’s plenty of outdoor seating available.