EDITORIAL STAFF FALL 2021 | 706-433-3027

Editor in Chief

Jacqueline GaNun  |  email

Jacqueline GaNun is the editor-in-chief of The Red & Black. She is a junior at the University of Georgia studying journalism, international affairs and French. She has held multiple roles on the news desk, including news editor and COVID-19 reporter.

Executive Editor | Sophia Haynes  |  email

Sophia Haynes is a senior from Johns Creek studying journalism and graphic design. She is the current executive editor.

Managing Editor | Erin Kenney |  email

NEWS & ENTERPRISE

News Editor Jake Drukman  | email

Jake Drukman is The Red & Black's news editor and has worked for the publication since 2019. He is a senior journalism major with a minor in criminal justice. He especially enjoys covering local politics and crime.

Campus News Editor | Lucinda Warnke  | email

Lucinda Warnke is a journalism and English double major from Alpharetta, Ga. She is the current campus news editor. She's interested in reporting on social justice and political issues, and dreams of being a correspondent for a major news organization.

City News Editor | Nathalee Simoneau  | email

Nathalee Simoneau began her foray into journalism at The Red & Black in spring 2021 and is the current city news editor. Specific areas of interest include food insecurity, housing/land development and local government ordinances.

Assistant Campus News Editor | Dania Kalaji  | email

Dania Kalaji is a passionate 21-year-old Syrian American junior attending the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Kalaji is a journalism major, film studies minor, Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar and Grady College ambassador. She is the current assistant campus news editor. 

Assistant City News Editor | Osbaldo Marin  | email

Health Editor  |  Simran Kaur Malhotra  | email 

Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders.

SPORTS

Sports Editor | Drew Hubbard  |  email

Drew Hubbard is the sports editor of The Red & Black. He is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism, minoring in sport management and pursuing the university's Sports Media Certificate.

Assistant Sports Editor | Katherine Lewis  |  email

Katherine Lewis is a senior at the University of Georgia and is the assistant sports editor. She is a journalism major and statistics minor and with a certificate in sports media.

Assistant Sports Editor | Jake Jennings  |  email

Jake Jennings is a senior journalism major from Powder Springs, Ga. He is minoring in sports management and political science as well. He reports on soccer, football and baseball.

Sports Desk Assistant | Stuart Steele  |  email

CULTURE

Culture Editor | Nimra Ahmad  | email

Nimra Ahmad double majors in journalism and international affairs at the University of Georgia. She joined The Red & Black in Oct. 2020 and has worked as a contributor and culture editor. She particularly enjoys covering music, religion and UGA life.

Assistant Culture Editor | Martina Essert  |  email

Martina Essert is an aspiring international correspondent. She is pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in international affairs, and will graduate in 2024. She currently serves as the assistant culture editor. 

Assistant Culture Editor | Maddy Franklin  |  email

Maddy Franklin is a journalism and communication studies student at UGA. Since joining The Red & Black in March 2021, she has worked as a contributor and is currently serving as an assistant culture editor.

Culture Desk Assistant  | Julianna Washburn  |  email

Jules Washburn is a junior journalism student with a passion for mental health. She currently serves as the culture desk assistant.

OPINION

Opinion Editor | Anthony Langdon  |  email 

Anthony Langdon is the opinion editor for The Red & Black. He covers politics, culture, tech and more in his columns. He is an entertainment and media studies major (Grady) and English minor at UGA.

Assistant Opinion Editor  | Joshua Cohen  |  email

Josh Cohen is a sophomore at UGA majoring in political science. He is the assistant opinion editor.

PHOTO 

Photo Editor | Kathryn Skeean | email

Assistant Photo Editor | Jessica Gratigny  | email

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since Fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.

Chief Photographer | Katie Tucker  |  email

DESIGN

Design Editor | Abbie Herrin | email

Assistant Design Editor  | Sidney Chansamone | email 

Staff Designer  | Vanessa Tam | email 

DIGITAL 

Social Media Editor | Rylie Geraci | email

Podcast Editor | Midori Jenkins | email

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS 

Assistant Editor Nava Rawls  | email 

Assistant Editor | Olivia Wakim  | email

Chief Photographer  | Melanie Velasquez | email

Designer  | Marianne Delgado | email

RECRUITMENT 

Assistant Recruitment Manager | Anna Jense | email 

Recruitment Assistant | Alexis Derickson  | email

