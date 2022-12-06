Throughout the day, people across the state will be casting their ballots to determine who will win one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats.
The Red & Black is going to polling locations in and around Athens to hear from those voting. Here are the dispatches.
Athens-Clarke County Library
There were no long lines or crowds at the Athens-Clarke County Library polling station after opening at 7 a.m.
Nancy Brim, poll manager for the location, said that 10 people had come in to vote within the first seven minutes of opening.
“We're hoping for more, but it is raining,” Brim said. “Please come out and vote.”
During the Nov. 8 election, poll workers at the library processed a line of voters for about 10 minutes after opening and then did not have a line of more than one or two people going into the mid-afternoon. For this election, Brim is anticipating a larger turnout.
“I would think since early voting was a shorter amount of time that we will have more [voters] today,” Brim said.
Several voters at the library said they had positive experiences casting a ballot.
“It was fantastic,” said David Chiesa, 41, who has been a registered voter in Athens for about three years. “I walked in and they were very efficient. They're kind, friendly and it was wonderful.”
Johnathan Williams, who has been registered in Athens for more than 40 years, said that he was well informed about voter registration and information in Athens.
“I think it’s a pretty simple process,” Williams said. “And plus, with all the advertisements and everybody encouraging you, I think it's a real simple process.”
Williams said that community issues motivated him to vote.
“[Some issues I think are important are] being familiar with the needs of community as well as the state, being informative and being knowledgeable about that,” Williams said.
Chiesa was motivated by political and social issues.
“The control of the Senate for the next six years is my number one,” Chiesa said. “Number two is abortion.”