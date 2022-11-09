Incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger has won the Secretary of State position again, beating Democratic opponent Bee Nguyen with 53.57% of the vote, while Nguyen received 43.68%. There were 89.94% of polls reporting on Wednesday morning at 12 a.m.
Libertarian candidate Ted Metz received 2.75% of the vote.
Raffensperger was first elected in 2018 and has worked to "secure elections and promote strong business policies," according to the Secretary of State website.
Raffensperger made headlines when he refused former President Donald Trump's request to overturn the 2020 election results during an infamous January 2021 call.
Nguyen conceded on Twitter and thanked Georgia voters. "You inspire me," Nguyen said in the post.