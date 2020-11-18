“Election night was a terrible, terrible, terrible night for Democrats. How terrible it is will depend on you, Georgia,” said Ann Coulter, prominent conservative pundit, to Turning Point USA at UGA at the Tate Student Center Theatre.
In a speech to a socially distanced and fully-masked crowd, Coulter spoke on topics including her dislike of President Donald Trump, immigration and election fraud.
John Denhardt, a senior and first year law student, said he was looking forward to the community aspect of the event.
“It’s certainly a different feeling being in a larger group with other faces and people to meet rather than a kind of faceless recording,” Denhardt said.
Abi Hartter, a freshman majoring in middle grades education, said she was excited to hear from a female speaker.
Coulter began her speech talking about the recent election and said she believed election fraud occurred in voting across the country for the presidency.
The Associated Press disputes claims of widespread voter fraud, adding that Trump’s campaign aides and election officials have not identified a sizable number of illegal votes.
Coulter was clear on her dislike of President-elect Joe Biden, the Democratic Party and the media.
Coulter said she wanted to see the media "cry on Election Day." However, she also voiced her disdain for the current president and commented on his “obnoxious” tweets.
“Another four years of Trump would have been an utter, utter disaster,” Coulter said.
She advocated for Trump to come and campaign in Georgia, expressing that much of her criticism for the president is in his lack of taking action.
Biden won in Georgia by an extremely close margin. The state will also hold two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate on Jan. 5. The winners of these elections will determine the balance of power in the Senate. Coulter said rather than going to golf over the weekend, Trump should spend his time rallying voters for the runoff races in Georgia.
Coulter ended her speech by encouraging audience members to canvass and register voters.
“Georgia, the entire future of western civilization comes down to you,” Coulter said.
Coulter then moved on to audience questions, which crowd members were able to submit through a QR code provided for each person. One student asked whether Coulter would ever consider running for office.
“I say what I mean. I’ve never been able to stop that,” Coulter said, adding that she didn’t think she would run for office.
While Coulter repeatedly criticized Democrats and liberal ideology, she said she does care about everyone.
“I do care about my fellow Americans, even the liberals,” Coulter said.
Conservative students in attendance said they liked hearing from Coulter, whose views don’t necessarily always align with the Republican Party.
“I’m a very big supporter and campaign for President Trump, but she shares criticism that I have for him, like her talking about people in his administration that I’m not a fan of,” said Michael Shinholster, a sophomore double majoring in international affairs and political science. “She keeps it relevant, voicing her concern about that which is refreshing to me.”
Suhas Gummadi, a freshman majoring in finance, said he has disagreements with Coulter but enjoyed listening to her speak.
“I think she made a good suggestion that Trump should come to Georgia and campaign,” Gummadi said.