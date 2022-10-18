Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker took the debate stage in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday, while Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel discussed campaign strategies on Monday night in Atlanta. Topics ranged from inflation to abortion, with much talk as Election Day is just three weeks away. Here are some key takeaways from each.
Warnock/Walker Debate
Sen. Warnock and famed former UGA football player Herschel Walker spoke at Planet Riverside District in Savannah, Georgia, with moderators Tina Tyus-Shaw and Buck Lanford. The two candidates clashed over abortion, religion and executive support.
An Emerson College poll at the beginning of the debate found that Georgians find the economy, threats to democracy and abortion access to be the most important issues.
In terms of the economy, Walker criticized Warnock and the Biden administration for “reckless spending” and high inflation. The small business owner also said as senator he would make Georgia become energy-independent, rather than “going to our enemies to ask for gas and oil.” Warnock responded by expressing concern for financial hardships within Georgia, but explaining his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, which he said included two of his provisions.
Election integrity is a concern amongst constituents, and both Warnock and Walker disagreed on the use of SB 202, otherwise known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which many criticized as a voter suppression act.
Warnock believed this state bill makes voting harder and hurts certain communities, while Walker said it made voting easier. “He went to Washington, but forgot about Georgia,” said Walker in a criticism of his opponent. However, both candidates said they would accept the outcome of this race.
The discussion of abortion was next, as Walker disagreed on Warnock’s stance on the issue as a pastor of his church. “I’m a Christian, I believe in life and Georgia is a state that supports life,” Walker said. He also said he supported HB 481, otherwise known as Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law, and did not support a total ban on abortion with no exceptions, which are included in the Georgia law.
“The women of this country and the women of this state woke up one summer morning and a court protection that they had known for 50 years was taken from them by an extremist Supreme Court,” Warnock said, expressing his strong disagreement to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Walker vehemently disagreed with the rumors that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which was originally reported by The Daily Beast on Oct. 3.
Their conversation also included housing, healthcare, student loans and crimes.
When questioned about crime, Warnock said he believed that the federal gun reform legislation will help Georgians, as he said he has worked on a bipartisan basis and will support law enforcement. Walker pulled out a badge that he claimed to be given to him by a police officer, then was reminded by the moderator that no props are allowed.
With the upcoming Nov. 8 election, the two candidates held their stances on each of their campaign platforms.
Warnock wants to use the Inflation Reduction Act, overturn SB 202 and support a woman’s right to choose, push for more Pell Grant relief and close the Medicaid gap. Walker opposes the Biden administration, wishes to stand up to Russian aggression, stand with Gov. Kemp’s healthcare plan, support increased law enforcement funding, uphold the Second Amendment and the current Georgian abortion ban.
Kemp/Abrams/Hazel Debate
The three gubernatorial candidates took the stage as early voting began across the state. Top conversation points were the economy, crime and education, while getting into the minutia of policies.
Gov. Kemp discussed his record during his previous four years as governor, which included reopening businesses and schools during the pandemic, fighting human trafficking and boosting the Georgian economy. Abrams criticized these accomplishments.
“This is a governor who for the last four years has beat his chest, but delivered very little for most Georgians,” Abrams said.
Abrams asked Kemp his plans to close the gap between minority-owned and white-owned businesses in the state, and for concrete, specific examples of how he wants to tackle racial equity.
Kemp responded by saying Georgia has the lowest unemployment for Black citizens and is in the top 10 states for Black entrepreneurship.
The Economic Policy Institute reported from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022 that Georgia had a Black unemployment rate of 5%, and is one of the states that saw the lowest rates among states with large enough samples to analyze. The national white unemployment average from this year is 3%.
In regards to crime, Gov. Kemp said he plans to enact harsh punishments for gang members that recruit youth and that they were recruited for not being in classrooms during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Abrams refuted this by saying weakened gun laws across the state have allowed for more violence and they could “protect the Second Amendment and second graders” at the same time. She said she plans to get at least $25 million in grants, and not loans, for law enforcement support, recruitment and retention.
Kemp said that his $5,000 pay raise to teachers and reopening of classrooms has helped education efforts. He also referred to his history as governor with his Parents’ Bill of Rights act, and said that he has worked to stop the indoctrination of students within classrooms.
Abrams said that she will use a $6.6 billion surplus to invest in education, with an $11,000 raise to teachers. “Under this governor, we have a 67% retention rate,” Abrams said to support her stance. “Any other CEO who lost more than 30% of their workforce would be fired.”
Hazel, repeated that taxation was taking money from Georgians and he does not support any taxation, in alignment with the Libertarian Party, that the government is the biggest taker of constituents, and that the “left and right are fascists and communists, socialists.”
Polling between Kemp and Abrams remains relatively tight, as a runoff election is in conversation if neither candidate gets over 50% of votes in the general election. Early voting is now open and Election Day is on Nov. 8.