Election Day is quickly approaching, and there’s still time to make sure your vote counts.
As of Oct. 27, Georgia has shattered its 2016 voting records. Turnout for the 2020 election has increased by 87.6%, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
Over 3 million ballots have been cast. 2.1 million ballots were cast early and in person, and over 1 million were absentee by mail ballots.
Oct. 30 is the last day for early voting in the state. Athens-Clarke County has seven locations open for early voting, including Stegeman Coliseum and overflow in the basement of City Hall.
Friday is also the last day Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. The ballot must be received on election night, either by mail or an absentee ballot drop box.
If you don’t receive an absentee ballot after submitting your application, and there’s not enough time to receive a new one, you can vote in person. If you attempt to vote in person because you never received a requested absentee ballot, you will have to sign a document attesting that you are only voting once.
