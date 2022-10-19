Republican Burt Jones, Democrat Charlie Bailey, and Libertarian Ryan Graham discussed their various campaign platforms in Atlanta on Tuesday. The three discussed the legalization of marijuana, the economy abortion, and election integrity.
A central talking point of the debate was Burt Jones’ alliance to Donald Trump and Charlie Bailey’s policy alignment with President Joe Biden.
Jones, a State Senator, was asked why he attempted to certify the presidency of Donald Trump after he had lost in December 2020, a move that Bailey called “un-American and unpatriotic.”
Jones defended his actions by saying he was following the protocol of court cases at that time, which is similar to the 1960 election results in Hawaii, where results for the Nixon vs. Kennedy race had to be recounted after Nixon came out on top with just 140 votes.
While Nixon’s three electors cast their votes privately, three Kennedy electorates met and signed their own certificates, acting as if Kennedy had won. This case has been brought into the conversation in determining whether Trump electorates broke laws in the previous election trying to certify results.
Jones pivoted to national inflation, adding that Georgians are more concerned about “40-year high inflation that is a direct reflection of the Biden administration” which he said Bailey endorses.
The two exchanged insults as Senator Jones noted that Bailey, a former Senior Assistant District Attorney, was suspended in 2017 for “action unbecoming of the office of the DA”. Bailey answered that he was “not going to be lectured by someone under current FBI investigation.”
On the economy, Bailey said he supports full legalization of regulated recreational marijuana use, which can benefit Georgia’s large agricultural industry and that it should be taxed, as well as pardoning those who have been convicted with possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The attorney also added that these legal penalties disproportionately impact minority communities. Jones said he disapproves of no-cash bail and said Bailey is in support of “DA’s who don’t prosecute criminal activity”.
Jones discussed his record while in the Georgia State Senate, including his support of SB 202, otherwise known as Georgia’s Election Integrity Act of 2021, which impacts voting procedures, and his approval of the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law, which allows exceptions of rape, incest and if the health of the mother is endanger, in response to a question of whether he stands by abortion exceptions. He also believes further access to critical health facilities and the foster care system should be improved.
Bailey disagreed, saying that the heartbeat bill is “an infringement on the women of Georgia,” and supports codifying the protections Roe v Wade offered into state law. Graham said he will not support restrictions on abortion access as there must be “sovereignty of women on their own bodies.”
Election Day on Nov. 8 is in less than three weeks, and early voting has begun across the state.