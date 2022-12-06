Maxwell Frost, the first person from Generation Z to be elected to Congress who will soon serve in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, visited the University of Georgia’s Tate Student Center on Tuesday to encourage college students to cast their ballots for Sen. Raphael Warnock.
UGA was one of multiple college campuses in the state that Frost visited in the days before the runoff election to encourage young people to vote.
“We're here in Georgia, helping campaign with Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. We are kind of criss-crossing the whole state, getting out the youth vote, which really delivered him the election less than two years ago, and I think they'll deliver it for him again,” Frost said.
Frost said that his personal experiences have shaped the issues that he prioritizes, like gun control. He hopes that reelecting Warnock will help to advance policy initiatives that he cares about.
“I'm a survivor of gun violence, and so gun violence is a huge issue that I believe we need action on, and we know that the only way to do that is really getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate,” Frost said. “So getting this 51st seat for Democrats is going to give us an extra step to being able to carve out so that way we can codify Roe versus Wade, we can pass bold legislation to combat the climate crisis, combat gun violence and ensure that everybody has health care by virtue of being human in this country, not connected to your work.”
Frost said that he can relate to the feelings of frustration that young people may feel when looking at U.S. politics. To combat this, he said to look at things like the amount of younger Americans elected to office and new legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act as a sign that progress is being made. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the House on Aug. 12, is a bill designed to fight inflation, invest in climate change solutions, and help relieve the pressure of healthcare costs on the American people.
Frost also encouraged young people to pursue a diverse range of outlets to make change when they feel some discontent with the political system.
“What I always tell people is, look, we can't put all of our hopes and dreams in politicians, right? It has to be all of us working together. It's politics, it’s art, it’s music, it's culture, it's protest, it's mutual aid — it's all of this stuff together,” Frost said. “So I'd say don't diss any one of those, be involved in all of them, and that's how we're going to build the world we want to build.”
Frost said that he looks forward to redefining what people think of when they imagine U.S. politicians.
“I'm excited to challenge the kind of our notions of what politicians should do and how they should act,” Frost said. “My first day of orientation I got slimed outside of the Capitol by Nickelodeon. So just kind of changing the perception and making it more accessible, because our leaders are supposed to be servant leaders, right? They're of the people. Not on top of them.”