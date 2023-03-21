Melissa Link won the District 2 Commissioner special election over Kirrena Gallagher, according to unofficial results released by the Athens Clarke-County Government on Tuesday night.
Unofficial results for District 2 Commissioner Special Election: Melissa Link - 531Kirrena Gallagher - 307More at https://t.co/iJYvLz4mQH. pic.twitter.com/ZfmZ8y6aO2— Athens-Clarke County (@accgov) March 22, 2023
Link is the former District 3 Commissioner and Gallagher is a former Board of Education member. A total of 838 votes were cast, including early and absentee voting. The seat was previously held by Mariah Parker, who resigned in August 2022.
Voting lasted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.