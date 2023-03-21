190107_mayor_commission_swearing_0035.JPG

District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link listens during the first Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo/Erin Schilling)

 Erin Schilling

Melissa Link won the District 2 Commissioner special election over Kirrena Gallagher, according to unofficial results released by the Athens Clarke-County Government on Tuesday night.

Link is the former District 3 Commissioner and Gallagher is a former Board of Education member. A total of 838 votes were cast, including early and absentee voting. The seat was previously held by Mariah Parker, who resigned in August 2022. 

Voting lasted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tags

