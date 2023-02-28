Athens-Clarke County will be conducting a special called election for the position of District 2 Commissioner on Tuesday, March 21.
Early voting opened on Monday, Feb. 27 and will continue until Friday, March 17. Applications for absentee ballots are available now and will be accepted until Friday, March 10. Absentee ballots will begin being mailed on Monday, Feb. 27. The Athens-Clarke County Elections office will be holding in-person elections on Saturday, March 4, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.
The Athens-Clarke County Commission is a group of elected officials to represent each district in Athens-Clarke County. Their duty is to devise and vote on policies on behalf of their district’s residents for the betterment of the community.
The coming election is to fill the seat of District 2 Commissioner after Mariah Parker announced their resignation this past August, 2022 and officially stepped down in September. Parker resigned to get more involved with Raise Up the South, a labor union group working to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour and create better work environments for low-wage jobs.
The candidates running for this position include previous District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link and former Athens-Clarke County Board of Education member, Kirrena Gallagher.
Link said she plans to support new policies on making affordable housing as well as student housing in Athens more accessible, preserving historical buildings and combating environmental destruction.
“I hope I can bring everything that I’ve learned and those relationships that I built into the communities of East Athens and Newtown, and the rest of Normaltown,” Link said.
Gallagher said she hopes to implement more programs that provide more resources to Athens youth and support the local homeless population by investing in more sustainable solutions.
“Making sure that I listen to learn, and lift up the voices of the people who are sharing them with me and finding the voices of those who feel like they can’t use their voice,” Gallagher said.
In-person voting will be located at 155 East Washington St. Athens, GA 30601. Absentee ballots can be mailed to P.O. box number 1828. For questions, contact the Athens-Clarke County Director of Elections and Voter Registration, Charlotte Sosebee, at charlotte.sosebee@accgov.com.