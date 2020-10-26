Three University of Georgia students thought Thursday’s presidential debate wouldn’t have an effect on the election with Election Day right around the corner and most voters with their minds already made up.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in the final presidential debate for the 2020 election on Thursday.
As of Sunday, nine days before Election Day, more people already have voted in this year’s presidential election than voted early or absentee in the entire 2016 race, according to the Associated Press. 58.6 million votes have been cast as of Saturday, compared to the 58 million in early or absentee voting in 2016.
Julianne Akers, a sophomore journalism major from Statesboro, said she feels like nobody won the debate. She said the candidates have been repeating the same phrases “this whole time,” and nobody has made any progress.
If she had to choose a winner, though, Akers said she thought Biden won. She said he focused more on issues, while Trump went on tangents and personally attacked Biden. She said Trump talked a lot about himself.
However, Akers said she did notice that Trump was less hostile than the first presidential debate. She said with the public’s negative reaction to Trump’s behavior in the first debate, Trump likely got advice from his team for this time around.
“Trump’s team just kind of told him to step back a little bit because they’re definitely trying to hit those undecided voters,” Akers said.
Bill Davison, an agricultural economics student from Augusta, agreed that Trump could have gotten advice to tone down the interruptions in order to appeal to undecided voters. Davison thought that while Trump’s base can appreciate that he’s been a businessman for a long time, they want to see a more rational, reasonable discussion in a debate.
“I think if it had just been Trump, you know, out there on his own, I think he would have probably done something similar to what he did the first debate where he would interrupt,” Davison said.
Davison, who plans on voting for Trump, said he doesn’t mind the interruptions. He said he likes that Trump isn’t a typical politician.
“I’m ok with interruptions and kind of being the bull in the china shop, just because I think D.C. has gotten really soft,” Davison said. “I think we need more people that are, you know, quite frankly, jerks that want to get the job done.”
Because of Trump’s more respectful behavior in this debate, Davison thinks his approval rating will go up. However, he thinks the public’s opinion on Biden will remain the same following the debate.
Davison thought both candidates were attempting to appeal to the suburban undecided voters, and since that population favors reasonable discussion and less interruptions, Trump may have gained some voters since the first debate. He said he doubts the impact of this, though, considering 58.6 million Americans have already voted.
Phoebe Milledge, a senior human development and family sciences major from Statham, also recognized the importance of the undecided voter base, which Milledge said consists of mostly suburban white women.
“I think that this debate, especially with them acting better, had a lot to do with trying to get those undecided voters. Not trying to educate them, but just to come off better than the other,” Milledge said.
Milledge said she has already voted for Biden using an absentee ballot. Though she thinks both candidates did better in this debate than the first debate, she thought Biden won this debate. She said Biden answered the questions more thoroughly than Trump did. Specifically, Milledge said she was happy to hear a discussion on environmental justice.
“I have yet to hear politicians besides your more liberal politicians, like [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] or maybe Bernie [Sanders] talk about it, so I was really happy to hear Biden, more of a moderate liberal, discuss the implications of that and how we have to hold corporations accountable,” Milledge said.
All three students said they wished the candidates would stop personally attacking each other. Davison thought the attacks are getting old and leave people frustrated.
“I think people really want to hear, cut and dry, what are you gonna do this time around? And I just didn’t get that really from either side,” Davison said.
