Members from the University of Georgia chapters of College Republicans and Young Democrats took the stage at the UGA chapel for their Great Debate on Wednesday night. Both groups discussed various policy issues, as the polls close in under two weeks.
This year’s debate was hosted by Georgia Political Review, with Matthew Li, GPR’s operations director, and Daniel Klein, senior editor, as moderators.
College Republicans at UGA were represented by Gideon Fernald, Noah Ring and Julianna Jurkiewicz. Young Democrats of UGA were represented by Lola Murti, Dylan Woolsey and Zach Livsey.
Prior to the debate, GPR’s editor-in-chief Caroline Schneider explained the rules for the event.
Schneider asked that there be no name-calling, inappropriate language, interruptions, or aggressive behavior from the debaters. The audience was asked to avoid applause and cheering except after debater introductions and then not until closing statements or the intermission.
The debate covered seven topics, including foreign policy, the economy, education, reproductive justice, public health and healthcare, the environment and social policy.
Both sides were given two minutes for opening and closing statements and allotted time to respond to both general and specific questions within each topic. The opposite party has a one-minute opportunity for a rebuttal.
In College Republicans’ opening statement, Noah Ring criticized President Biden, brought up high inflation, and bureaucrats in Washington.
“The divide between our two parties is very clear: who is smarter, who can make a better choice about how you live your life,” Ring said. “As Republicans who believe in limited government, personal responsibility, believe that when you shrink the role of the federal government in your life, your life will get better.”
Young Democrats then began their discussion by blaming Republicans for passing legislation harming racial minorities, the working class and women.
“We advocate for equality. We stand for racial justice, educational opportunities, the right to health care and compassion,” Murti said. “We support politicians who agree with these values and show that through actionable policy.”
College Republicans and Young Democrats both said they support the defense of Taiwan , access to contraceptives and the severity of the opioid epidemic, but did not agree on all elements of the issues. There also was much debate when it came to inflation and abortion access.
College Republicans supported a pro-life stance and Julianna Jurkiewicz said the biggest victory was the Dobbs v. Jackson decision returning the power to the states, as opposed to the federal government. Jurkiewicz also said the organization is in favor of the six-week abortion ban with exceptions.
Young Democrats' Lola Murti disagreed and said that 61% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal as most of the country is pro-choice. Murti also said 25% of women must travel over 250 miles to go to the nearest abortion clinic.
“This does not mean fair access to women all over the country,” Murti said. “We have a right to privacy meaning that our transportation and ways to get to an abortion clinic should not be tracked and the lack of bodily autonomy in this choice is not something that we support at all.”
On the topic of inflation, College Republicans disapproved of Biden’s efforts, calling the Inflation Reduction Act “the Inflation Expansion Act.” They focused on the increase in taxes as Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.
Young Democrats faulted large corporations. Dylan Woolsey cited the Economic Policy Institute and said that since COVID-19, 54% of price increases are going to corporate profits.
When asked how to convince voters before the upcoming Nov. 8 election that the economy in Georgia would be better under Stacey Abrams, Young Democrats said if Stacey Abrams were to be elected, the $6.5 billion budget surplus would be used to increase economic development.
“What Brian Kemp and the Republicans are doing is just letting it sit there,” Woolsey said. “I don’t know if you know with inflation, if you just keep your money and not spend on anything, that’s actually going to decrease its value.”
The debate ended with closing remarks, including each side encouraging the audience to vote.
“Debate is the catalyst that drives the change in our beloved nation and the foundation upon which political progress is built,” College Republicans Gideon Fernald said. “To be a participant in this process is a privilege that we have shared with all of you here tonight.”