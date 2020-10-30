With the general election a few days away, University of Georgia students and professors are planning how to cast their vote before or on Nov. 3.
This year has shown record-breaking numbers in early voter turnout. According to the Associated Press, as of Oct. 16, 22.2 million ballots have been cast, which reflects 16% of the entire turnout of the 2016 general election.
Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is anticipated that this election will see a large number of absentee ballots cast. The percentage of ballots cast by mail for this year’s primaries was about double that of 2016 and 2018, according to the Pew Research Center.
As of Oct. 29, Georgians have cast 2.4 million early in-person ballots and 1.1 million absentee ballots, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
As a result, students are faced with the decision of finding the time to vote in-person early or on Election Day or relying on absentee voting.
Making time by mailing-in
For Tess Williams, a University of Georgia graduate student in urban planning and design, the process of confirming that she was even registered to vote was stressful and time-consuming.
“I felt stressed after registering because I kept receiving texts and phone calls saying that I wasn’t registered,” said Williams. “I was worried that I didn’t register correctly, and luckily had a friend who’s volunteering for Biden’s campaign and who was able to look me up in the system and let me know that I registered correctly when I originally thought.”
While Williams believes that issues will arise from the influx of absentee and mail-in voting, she received her ballot and sent it out several weeks ago.
Williams said she would have had to skip three classes in order to vote on Election Day if she hadn’t mailed her absentee ballot in time.
“I believe Election Day should be a national holiday with no one working or at school, and I’m shocked that all of my three classes will be proceeding without canceling class or allowing students excused absences for missing class that day,” Williams said.
Taylor Cole Miller, an assistant professor in entertainment and media studies, also firmly believes that students should be given time off to vote. He said Election Day should be a paid national holiday, and those advocating against mail-in voting should support that idea.
Miller said that voting is a long and arduous process and that most working Americans can hardly find the time in their busy schedules to make it to the polls.
Miller cancelled his classes on Election Day, saying that the courses he teaches in television history, media analysis, telecommunications policy and diversity and representation especially assert the importance of voting. Miller urged UGA students to consider Athens their home and recognize the significance of voting to contribute to American democracy. Miller also expressed his desire for UGA to recognize this tradition.
“The voting process has different rules everywhere you go, and it is very easy to get very confused. I should think the university would want to be as clear with students about how and where to vote as they are with how and where to park on game day,” Miller said.
Balancing civic and academic duties
While Connor Hart believes that UGA should recognize student voting, he does not agree that voting should be elevated to the status of a national holiday.
Hart, a junior pre-journalism major, believes that professors should have the opportunity to excuse students from class, much the same way some employers allow employees to come in late or leave early to vote.
Although none of his professors offered an excused absence, Hart plans on returning to his home state of Alabama to vote.
“The differentiation between civic duty and a holiday are important to understand,” Hart said. “The decision for a college professor to cancel class for a day and every single American to forfeit a full or partial workday are not comparable in my opinion.”
Having been registered for several years, Hart said that he experienced no difficulties in the voting process, though he understands that COVID-19 has presented challenges for some.
Graham Wyatt, a professor of plant biology and biological sciences, also recognized the obstacles students may face in voting despite being a professor for less than a year. He said though he dropped his mail in ballot off early, he knows some students may not have that option and may have to vote in person instead.
Wyatt believes voting in person is the safest way, which he said is another reason why students should be excused from their classes on Election Day. Student voting is especially crucial in a functioning democracy, Wyatt said.
“Young people are a demographic that traditionally shows up to the polls in underwhelming numbers. Paradoxically, that demographic often expresses dissatisfaction with the status quo. To have a functioning democracy, everyone should be exercising their right to vote,” Wyatt said.
For Emma Hale, the importance of voting among the younger demographic is equally dire and familiar.
Hale is a junior student majoring in history and women’s studies who also stressed the significance of turnout among young voters. She agreed that Election Day should be a national holiday.
As a child, Hale followed her mother to the polls to proudly receive her “future voter” sticker. She said she has been voting since she was 18 years old, and has since been heavily involved in restoring voting rights to those with felony convictions in her home state of Virginia.
Hale said the U.S. has a history of voter suppression, which may worsen with the increase of voting by mail, she said.
“Voter suppression is an integral part of American history. It’s truly one of our biggest legacies. We have never stopped, but gotten more creative about how we do it,” Hale said.
Hale said that she has an assignment due the week of Election Day, and she worries she may be too stressed over the election’s outcome to focus on her work.
Hale urged everyone to vote during these unprecedented times and stressed that voting is necessary for participation in American democracy and government.
“I recognize that voting is not accessible for everyone, and that everyone does not have this opportunity, but if you do, you need to use it because we can change things, but only if we all vote,” Hale said.
