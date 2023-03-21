Voting for the vacant Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner seat took place on March 21, across Athens. The two candidates are former District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link and Kirrena Gallagher.
Link’s platform focuses on affordable and accessible housing, the preservation of historical buildings, and environment preservation. Gallagher was a former Athens-Clarke County Board of Education member, and her platform focuses on youth development and addressing homelessness in the area.
Mary Songster, an experienced poll worker, was stationed at Clarke Central High School, and was able to describe voter activity for this special election.
“Activity has been incredibly slow for this election. It’s not a big one. It’s a small election to fill a seat after a long series of elections,” Songster said.
Songster attributes this low turnout to “voter fatigue” caused by the recent elections that have taken place in the county.
Outside the gates of Clarke Central High School, campaigners held signs and waved to passing cars in the hopes to engage possible voters as they drove up and down Baxter Street.
Olga Hancock, a campaigner for Gallagher, described their plan to increase voter engagement and voter awareness of the special election taking place.
“I am waving, I am engaging, to make sure that they know that this is a voting site and they can come here to vote,” Hancock said. “My mentor actually holds the signs, so we’re like partnering up with that to make it fun and engaging. But yeah, it seems like it’s a positive situation.”
Link was also stationed outside the gates of Clarke Central High School, aiming to engage with voters.
“We’re just reminding folks. I mean, it’s a special election, so there’s not a whole lot of awareness about it, so we want to get folks coming home from work and remind them that they can pop in and vote,” Link said.
Link was also campaigning outside Chase Street Elementary School on the morning of March 21. Chase Street Elementary School is a “major polling place”,” according to Link
Voting closed at 7 p.m. Follow along with The Red & Black for more updates, including election results.