Estudiante entra en dormitorio equivocado, orina en alfombra y ventilador
Un hombre de 19 años se metió a un dormitorio equivocado que se llama Myers Hall el 23 de marzo alrededor de las 3:59 am y orinó en la alfombra y el ventilador del túnel de viento de los residentes antes de acostarse en el piso, según un reporte de la Universidad de Georgia Departamento de Policia.
Los residentes fueron a llamar a UGAPD luego del incidente. Cuando llegó el oficial, el hombre estaba tirado en el suelo en calzoncillos con la cabeza apoyada en una bolsa de frijoles, según el reporte.
El hombre le dijo a los oficiales su nombre, fecha de nacimiento y número de habitación, que estaba seis cuartos más abajo del dormitorio. Los oficiales confirmaron que tenía menos de 21 años y determinaron que estaba bajo la influencia del alcohol.
A las 4:16 a. m. llegaron los Servicios Médicos de Emergencia y determinaron que necesitaba ser transportado al Hospital Regional Piedmont Athens. Según el reporte, el hombre recibió una citación por posesión de alcohol entre menores de edad y se le entregó una tarjeta de intervención del campus junto con información en el sitio web de Bienestar de la UGA.
El hombre fue acusado de intrusión ilegal y daño a la propiedad. El reporte dice que el daño total se estima en $270.
Un hombre con guantes médicos dejó un paquete sospechoso fuera de un dormitorio
El 23 de marzo, alrededor de las 11:34 p.m., dos residentes de Brown Hall informaron al encargado de la recepción que vieron a un hombre conocido por hacer cosas "raras" colocar un paquete fuera de una habitación mientras usaba guantes médicos, según un reporte de UGAPD.
Los oficiales llegaron y encontraron una caja de madera pintada de negro que decía “los buenos amigos son como las estrellas, no siempre los ves, pero sabes que siempre están ahí”, dice el reporte.
UGAPD y los asistentes intentaron comunicarse con los residentes de la habitación, pero no contestaron ni abrieron la puerta. El oficial entonces decidió inspeccionar la caja.
Al abrir la caja, dentro había una nota dirigida a una persona desconocida con una bolsa de sándwich de pollo de McDonald's que contenía una "galleta brownie" envuelta con plástico suelto. UGAPD determinó que lo contenido no parecía ser de contrabando o peligroso y dejó la caja con el encargado de la recepción para que los residentes la recuperaran, según el reporte.
Prohíben hombre de UGA por gritar frases vulgares frente a niños
Varias personas informaron que un hombre de 44 años caminaba por el campus norte de UGA alrededor de las 11 a. m. del 24 de marzo, gritando palabras y frases vulgares alrededor de niños, según un reporte de UGAPD.
Se observó al hombre caminando gritando frases como "chúpamelo" y "vete a la mierda, no eres especial" a nadie en particular antes de meterse a la Biblioteca Principal de UGA, según el reporte.
Los oficiales localizaron al hombre en las computadoras de acceso público donde dijo que estaba expresando su opinión y que un hombre blanco le gritó cosas afuera de la biblioteca porque es negro, pero se negó a dar más información o detalles.
Al hombre se le prohibió la entrada al campus de la UGA y el tránsito durante 180 días. La policía no fotografió al hombre debido a su agitación y negativa a cooperar, según el informe.
Student enters wrong dorm room, urinates on rug and fan
A 19-year-old man entered the wrong room in Myers Hall on March 23 at around 3:59 a.m. and urinated on the residents’ rug and wind tunnel fan before laying down on the floor, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The residents left to call UGAPD following the incident. When the officer arrived, the man was lying on the floor in his boxers with his head propped on a beanbag, the report said.
The man gave officers his name, date of birth and room number, located six rooms down from the dorm. Officers confirmed he was under the age of 21 and determined him to be under the influence of alcohol.
At 4:16 a.m. Emergency Medical Services arrived and determined he needed to be transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. According to the report, the man was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol and given a campus intervention card along with information on the UGA Well-being website.
The man was charged with criminal trespass and damage to property. The report said the total damage is estimated to be $270.
Suspicious package left outside dorm room by man wearing medical gloves
On March 23 at around 11:34 p.m., two residents of Brown Hall reported to the front desk attendant they witnessed a man known to do “weird” things place a package outside of a room while wearing medical gloves, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers arrived to find a wooden box painted black that said “good friends are like stars, you don’t always see them but you know they’re always there,” the report said.
UGAPD and resident assistants tried to contact the room’s residents, but they did not pick up or open the door. The officer then decided to inspect the box.
Upon opening the box, a post-it note addressed to an unknown person was inside with a McDonald’s chicken sandwich bag containing a “brownie cookie” loosely wrapped in plastic wrap. UGAPD determined that the contents of the box didn’t seem to be contraband or hazardous and left the box with the front desk attendant for the residents to retrieve, the report said.
Man barred from UGA for yelling vulgar phrases in front of children
A 44-year-old man was reported by multiple people to be walking around UGA’s North Campus at around 11 a.m. on March 24, yelling curse words and vulgar phrases around children, according to a UGAPD report.
The man was observed walking around yelling statements such as “suck my dick” and “fuck you, you aren’t special” to no one in particular before entering UGA’s Main Library, the report said.
Officers located the man at the public access computers where he stated he was expressing his mind and that a white man yelled things at him outside of the library because he is Black, but refused to give more information or details.
The man was barred from UGA campus and transit for 180 days. Police didn’t photograph the man due to his agitation and refusal to cooperate, the report said.