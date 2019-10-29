At just 18 months old, former University of Georgia student Drury “Dru” Shierling was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and underwent chemotherapy until he was about two years old.
Shierling’s cousin, Mary-Margaret Fox, called his fight against the disease “a miracle.” Shierling’s childhood struggle pushed him to “pursue a great life,” Fox said.
“He lived his life like every day was his last,” said Catherine Shierling, Shierling’s cousin.
Shierling was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Timothy Road on Oct. 16. He was 20 years old. Raised in Leesburg, Georgia, Shierling was driving when he was hit by another vehicle.
Born on March 9, 1999 in Columbus, Shierling is survived by his father, Marion Shierling, his mother, Rosalind Adams, and his siblings, Talon Shierling, 16, and Emma Shierling, 14.
In August, Shierling completed a longtime goal of transferring to UGA. He was “ecstatic” and immediately immersed himself in programs within the university. Shierling came from a “proud” family of Bulldog fans.
Before transferring to UGA, Shierling attended Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, but “Americus couldn’t offer him what he needed,” Fox said. However, it was there where Shierling found his passion for philanthropy and traveling. He studied abroad in Peru and Bulgaria.
“Many people spend their whole lives waiting to do great and wonderful things, and he had done that in just a small amount of time,” Fox said.
A week before his death, Catherine said Shierling told his family he would be changing his major to international affairs. He decided he wanted to work for a company such as Habitat for Humanity or The Fuller Center for Housing and construct homes for homeless and low-income people.
When Shierling’s uncle — Catherine Shierling and Fox’s father — passed away in April, Shierling was one of the first to lend a helping hand to the family, Catherine Shierling and Fox said. He was known as a caregiver within the Shierling family — family members said his move to Athens didn’t deter his connection with his siblings and relatives.
Known as a man who “put his family first” Fox said Shierling was close to his siblings. During the memorial service, Talon Shierling said he “lost his role model and best friend.”
“I told Talon, ‘Dru can still be your role model. The great way in which he lived his life, Dru’s a role model to all of us,’” Fox said.
To the Shierling family, Dru is remembered as an avid traveler who “went wherever there were trees and nature.” He was kind but outspoken about nature preservation and often traveled to Colorado to enjoy hiking and the wilderness.
Fox said Shierling pushed his family to follow in his footsteps and live their lives “connected to nature.” His battle against cancer at a young age shaped his worldview. He became a vegan and voiced his concern for preserving the environment and animal safety.
For Catherine, Shierling was there during her “most trying times.”
“I plan to plant trees, exercise more, eat better and spend time in nature to find myself closer to Dru and the life he wanted us all to lead,” Catherine said. “That is how I will keep his memory alive.”
Fox’s six-year-old daughter and Shierling had a close relationship — Shierling “hung the moon” to her daughter, Fox said. Shierling was an inspiration to everyone around him, Fox said, and what she misses most are their conversations.
“There’s been so many days already where I just want to pick up the phone and call him,” Fox said. “I just want to say ‘Hi’ again.”
