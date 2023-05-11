Going into my senior year of college, I feel like I’ve been on a circus tour the last couple of years. I’ve juggled changing majors, two jobs, adjusting to new schedules every semester and new friends. I’m here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be that way.
Money wasn’t a big concern for me going into college — I was fortunate to have my dad finance my expenses in the first couple of years. But as time went on, I got older and more independent and I started to support myself.
When I picked up a job at a retail grocery store, I did not know what to expect. I knew I needed money and I also knew that it took up a large part of my day that could be used for studying, hobbies or working on my other job at The Red & Black.
I was always told that in order to make my insane schedule work I needed to “find a balance.” This is true, but don’t stress yourself over making time for everything at once. Some tasks require all the attention you need in that moment, day or week, and the other commitments you have will need less attention in order to execute the more pressing one in a meaningful way.
However, this doesn’t mean you should neglect all other tasks in order to focus on one – this means planning ahead of time and getting ahead of the stress before it happens. My best friend in college besides my roommates and my cat is Google calendar. As soon as you get an assignment, your work schedule or plan a brunch with friends, put it into your calendar! This is a sure way to not miss anything and to visually see your week.
When you get to the tasks that you need to do, be intentional with it. If you take a day off, fully bask in it and take your mind off any worries or stresses. If you are at work, fully engage in your job and connect with your coworkers – some of my best friends were made at work. This will allow you to make the most of your time and be as efficient as you are capable of.
There will be days when you don’t have the usual energy, motivation or drive to do what you need done. This is okay. I have those weeks where I mentally check out and when I come back, it feels like a sudden avalanche of work collapsing down on me. When this happens, don’t freak out – instead make a to-do list to visualize your workload, then start with the most pressing task or whatever is due first and go in order.
Having a good support system will make or break your college experience, and impacts how you handle times of laughter and love, as well as stress and hardship. Find the people in your life who light you up and inspire you, and hold them close to your heart. They will be the first to pick you up when you fall, and the last to let go when you hit the ground running.
Elizabeth Rymarev | Class of 2024
If you’re looking for a job, try . . .
SGA PROFESSIONAL CLOTHING CLOSET
The Student Government Association provides students with one free professional outfit per academic year. Select the desired items on the SGA website and you’ll receive an email to schedule a pickup at one of the designated pop-up shops.
UGA MENTOR PROGRAM
The program connects students and alums to form meaningful relationships. When selecting a mentor, students create a profile and from there are linked to mentors who relate to them based on a variety of criteria including: industry, major, location and more. Once connected, mentees and mentors can meet anytime and anywhere.
LINKEDIN LEARNING
Aside from LinkedIn being a great tool to connect with people, UGA provides free LinkedIn learning through MyID. LinkedIn Learning provides over 16,000 video courses taught by industry experts in software. Once completed, certifications earned are automatically posted to their LinkedIn profile.
FREE AND DISCOUNTED TOOLS
Students have free access to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Microsoft Office Suite. Discounted items include Adobe Creative Cloud and Spotify.
HANDSHAKE
By simply creating a profile, UGA’s job and internship platform connects students to thousands of jobs, internships, employers and events all via email.
This article was originally published in our 2023 UGA 101 Guide.