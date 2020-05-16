Former Georgia star and current New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker turned himself in to police in Miramar, Florida, according to a statement issued on Instagram by Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe on Twitter Saturday.

Baker was responding to an arrest warrant issued on May 14 by the Seventeenth Judicial Court in Broward County, Florida, accusing Baker of aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to the Miramar Police Incident Report.

Former Florida cornerback and current Seattle Seahawk Quinton Dunbar, who was also allegedly involved in the incident, has not yet submitted himself to police.

According to the warrant, multiple witnesses said they saw Baker and Dunbar take $12,400 in cash and $61,600 worth of watches at gunpoint during a party in Miramar, Florida, on May 13.

Cohen issued a statement on Instagram Friday night claiming to have acquired affidavits from witnesses that contradict those that identify Baker in the arrest warrant.

In his Saturday Instagram post, Cohen thanked the Miramar Police Department for respecting Baker’s privacy and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about his client.

“Court is what we use to examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence,” Cohen said on Instagram Saturday.

Baker, a Jim Thorpe award winner at Georgia, was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his first year with the Giants, Baker started 15 games, recording 61 tackles and eight pass deflections.

The Giants acknowledged the warrant in a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, but have yet to comment on Baker turning himself in to police.