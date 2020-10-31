Georgia’s defense allowed 115 total rushing yards through its first three games this season. Against Alabama on Oct. 17 and Kentucky today, it conceded a combined 285 yards on the ground.
“We’re known as a run-stopping defense,” said senior defensive back Richard LeCounte in a virtual postgame press conference. “Guys definitely have to step up, though … We have to make sure we put our foot in the ground and keep the ball from going north.”
It seemed inevitable that the Wildcats would rack up a solid chunk of yards through its run game. As expected, they ran 39 times compared to 25 passes. But while the Bulldogs knew how Kentucky would attack, they still allowed running back Christopher Rodriguez to average more than five yards per carry, and didn’t bring down any of Kentucky’s running backs behind the line of scrimmage.
Rodriguez’s ability to shed tackles and pick up first downs gave the Wildcats their biggest advantage of the afternoon — time of possession. They controlled the ball for 35 minutes, tiring out Georgia’s defense with long drives that fed into Kentucky’s ability to pick up yards without changing up its game plan.
Lengthy, physical stints on defense also thinned Georgia’s run-plugging ranks. Top-tackling defensive lineman Jordan Davis and key linebacker asset Quay Walker both went down with injuries.
“It was tough, hard-fought and probably costly in a lot of ways in terms of dinged up guys,” Smart said. “Everytime we play them, it’s a physical war.”
Georgia’s 14-3 win today felt similar to its shutout victory over Kentucky last season. Again, all of Georgia’s points came from its run game and again, the Bulldogs kept Kentucky out of the endzone for four quarters despite allowing its tailbacks to hit triple digits in total yardage.
That’s the silver lining for this Georgia defense. Despite allowing 138 rushing yards, the Bulldogs maintained their stature as the SEC’s best scoring defense.
The concern for the Bulldogs going forward is that a more pass-capable team, like Alabama two weeks ago, will be able to exploit Georgia’s defense on two fronts. And with Florida on the docket for next Saturday, Georgia has to be able to get its defense off the field to keep up with the Gators’ scoring ability.
“I mean, they had a 19-play drive,” Smart said. “It’s like playing the triple option where you only get a certain number of possessions … [the offense] just didn’t get many opportunities.”
Smart wouldn’t say whether he thought today was an ugly win. He said the noon kickoff and injuries contributed to the low-scoring, unimpressive affair, but that Georgia’s resiliency was a highlight.
“That’s pretty to me, when guys go out and finish and do things the right way,” Smart said. “But we certainly didn’t play our best game.”
