The last time Georgia and Florida met, the Gators won 44-28 on their way to an SEC championship appearance. It was the most points the Bulldogs’ defense allowed last season, and a large part of that was the absence of one key figure for Georgia.
Defensive lineman Jordan Davis missed last season’s game against Florida with an elbow injury. It was the first of two games Davis missed in 2020, he was also not available for Georgia’s 31-24 win over Mississippi State.
Now, as Davis prepares for the matchup against Florida as a member of the top defense in the country, the Bulldogs are happy to have one of their key contributors in the SEC East game.
“Jordan, he is a great person to have on the inside,” defensive lineman Travon Walker said. “He’s a big guy, he takes up multiple blocks. So, that frees up a lot of guys and makes the ball bounce outside more.”
In 2021, Davis has seven solo tackles and 1.5 sacks through seven games, which ranks him sixth on the team in sacks and tied for 10th on the team in total tackles. Last season, he recorded seven solo tackles and one sack in the seven games he played.
Prior to this season, Davis was named to the All-SEC First team and was on the early watch list for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman in college football.
Davis is a member of the best defense in college football, only allowing an average of 208.3 yards per game and an average of 6.57 points per game, both are the best in the country. Despite the Bulldogs’ defense leading the nation, Walker said the team takes pride in not having any one star taking all the credit.
“Everybody is a great player, so of course not one person is going to get all the shine every game,” Walker said. “So, it's really an honor to be around all these guys. Different players get shine every week.”
The defense will have another chance to shine and stay undefeated when it takes on Florida in another SEC East matchup. Georgia has yet to allow more than 13 points this season, and only allowed multiple touchdowns in its last matchup against Kentucky.
The Bulldogs’ defense will have one of its biggest challenges yet when it faces the Gators. Their rushing attack currently ranks fourth in the country, averaging 254.3 yards per game. Before its game against Florida, the best rushing team the Bulldogs faced was Auburn, who ranks 36th in the country averaging 196 yards per game.
Head coach Kirby Smart said that to have success in the SEC, teams have to be able to run the ball. Florida’s rushing attack is led by quarterback Emory Jones who has 523 yards. The player with the next-highest amount of rushing yards is also a quarterback, Anthony Richardson who has 355 yards.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen said he plans to use both players against Georgia.
Georgia is currently the only undefeated team remaining in the SEC and looking to draw closer to an SEC Championship appearance, ultimately leading toward the College Football Playoff as a top-four team. Smart said that he is not viewing this game with a revenge tactic following last year’s loss, as he said he has never had success viewing games that way.
“I don’t want the players emotional the whole time, that's what the fan wants,” Smart said. “I want them thinking about what they gotta do to win this game. Last year’s game has nothing to do with this year’s game.”