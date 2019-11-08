The Red & Black’s football beat writer Nathan Moore discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Emily Leiker, the sports editor of Missouri’s student newspaper, The Maneater. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 43-29.
Nathan Moore: What were the expectations for Missouri going into the season, and where are those expectations going into this game?
Emily Leiker: Going into this season a lot of people expected Missouri to be a pretty good team. They were excited about quarterback Kelly Bryant coming in. Now they’ve lost two road games in a row headed into a Georgia game that doesn’t look like it will go well. I’m not very confident this will be a strong game for Missouri. Bryant said this week that he’s only about 75% healthy after suffering a hamstring injury at Kentucky. Backup Taylor Powell could play most of the game, so there’s definitely a fear around here that this won’t end well.
Moore: Assuming Bryant plays, what can we expect to see from him and the Missouri offense?
Leiker: The offense under Bryant has been a huge contrast to last year with Drew Lock. Bryant runs the ball a lot more, and we’ve seen him be able to extend plays for Missouri time and time again. I don’t even know how many potential sacks have been saved by his scrambling ability. He ran into some problems at Vanderbilt scrambling too much, and that hurt the offense. But I do think the most dangerous thing about the Missouri offense is Bryant’s ability to run the ball.
Moore: How do you think the game is going to play out?
Leiker: It comes down to whether or not Bryant plays. It will be a very different game if he doesn’t. Assuming he plays, I think Georgia grabs an early lead and Missouri will mount some sort of comeback in the second or third quarter. ... But I think Georgia will stay too far ahead.
Moore: Score prediction?
Leiker: I would say 42-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.