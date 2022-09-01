Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Oregon with Aaron Heisen, co-sports editor at The Daily Emerald, Oregon’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Stuart Steele: What’s the feeling around Dan Lanning, coming over from Georgia? How do you think he’s going to do in this first season as well as long-term?
Aaron Heisen: I think he’s going to do pretty well in the first season. A lot of it is going to be getting the more experienced seniors and fourth-year juniors into his playbook as they've played with Cristobal’s playbook for a few years now, especially on the offensive side, it was a much slower approach with a lot of running up the middle. They had CJ Verdell which helped with that. I think that with Lanning’s approach, there'll be a lot of running but it'll be a faster-paced offense. There'll be a lot of reliance on the defense but it won't be as reliant as it was with Cristobal. I think you'll see more firepower because he brought in Kenny Dillingham, who's a younger coach who wants to run a lot of big plays. And I think that this year will be a transition year but I do think that Oregon will be a good team. However, next year, a lot of really highly rated recruits are coming to Oregon. And I think next year will be a step in the right direction. And then two years from now when those guys are becoming sophomores will be a really, really good year.
Steele: USC and UCLA both and after the big 10 I wanted to ask kind of your thoughts on that from Oregon's perspective and whether you think there's a realistic path to Oregon and the PAC 12 either doing something with the Big 12 or Oregon moving somewhere else or if you think they'll stand pat?
Heisen: I think they're gonna stand pat until 2026, but I do think after their TV deal runs out with the PAC 12 They're gonna move to the Big 10, just because I just didn't donate sustainable to stay in the Pac 12 For a long time. And I don't think they're going to make the move unless they have a direct path to the college football playoff though, if that makes sense. So I think until 2026 You'll see Oregon in the Pac 12 Unless something ludicrous happens, and after that, I do think they'll move on to the big 10.
Steele: One player that Georgia fans and the Georgia football organization are super familiar with is Bo Nix and I wanted to ask you about your thoughts on him in this system.
Heisen: Yeah, so just going back to last year, we had Anthony Brown and he, I think, had the ability to open up the field and throw it downfield because I've seen him do that in preseason and NFL, but in response offense, they just never let him do that. And it was the same way when Herbert was at Oregon. Because when Bo Nix played in the spring game, they let him throw the ball downfield and he's not better than Herbert, but they're letting him test his arm more than they did with Herbert, there were very few times when they would let Herbert throw downfield. Most of his throws were behind the line of scrimmage or quick slant patterns to some of the dynamic receivers but they never let him throw it downfield. I think they're gonna let Nix throw downfield and that might result in more turnovers and more mistakes, but I do think ultimately that's a good thing. And I think that as the season progresses, he'll get more comfortable with the receivers. They have two really good, big downfield threats in Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton. So I think that Nix is going to be able to throw it downfield a lot. There's been a lot of speculation about using a two quarterbacks system just because Ty Thompson has been there for a few years and he hasn't taken a lot of starter snaps. I'm not a subscriber to that, but if they want him to stay for the long term then they're going to have to put him in. I think they could work well off each other just because I think Nix is more of a downfield passer whereas Thompson can extend the play with his legs so they could work off each other but I do think Nix will get the starting job and do a decent job with it.
Steele: Lanning coming from Georgia last year was used to a dominant defense with pieces at every position. I want to ask about the top two pieces to me in Oregon's defense, which are Noah Sewell and Brandon Dorlus. What are your thoughts on those two guys and how do you see them fitting in with a new defensive system?
Heisen: I want to start with Noah Sewell. In my opinion, he’s the best player on Oregon's team. He is a do it all linebacker. He's like the quarterback of the defense. He's very witty in his interviews and he's very confident in general and in his own play. His older brother went to Oregon, so they have a long tenure at Oregon. He's a very smart, dynamic player who can stop the run, cover tight ends. I know Georgia has some really talented tight ends who you know, he'll have his hands full with that. But he's a very smart and dynamic player. Brandon Dorlus, on the other hand, his play has kind of been masked by his stats, because the way that you know Cristobal’s defense was kind of set up was that, you know, the defensive line is there to stop the run. He's a very good pass rusher as a defensive lineman. He gets a lot of pressure on those drop backs. He can push centers into the quarterbacks and I think he's a great run stopper. Oregon also got Jordan Riley from Nebraska. He's a senior transfer and I think he and Dorlus will stuff up the running game a lot in the middle together.
Steele: Are there any kind of players that maybe aren't known nationally at the moment that you see having a big season or stepping up for the Ducks?
Heisen: Yeah, a few that I do see, Christian Gonzalez is a lockdown corner. He was at Colorado last year, and Demetrius Martin was the cornerbacks coach at Colorado last year, and Christian Gonzalez was a cornerback at Colorado last year. They're both at Oregon now. At Colorado it was tough for Gonzalez to show off his skill because their defense isn't very skilled. You know, Oregon put up 52 points on Colorado, but I do think that Gonzalez is a very good lockdown cornerback and I think that he has the chops to play at the next level as well. Now that he's playing in green and yellow in a bigger market, I think that those skills will be on display. I think he's a really good cornerback and they need him because they lost Mykael Wright, and Dante Manning and Trikweze Bridges can't be the alpha corner. Emergencies you're making the move into safety so I think he's going to be a player that stands out I think Seven McGee you know, I like to call him our Deebo Samuel. He came to Oregon as a running back and didn't get a lot of run under Cristobal, but he was a standout in spring practice. And he went into the transfer portal but Kenny Dillingham and Dan Lanning convinced them to stay and he has a role as a wide receiver and running back now. I remember the first play of spring practice that caught my eye was he, out of the slot, beat Bridges on a wheel route and caught a touchdown. Just to see that from a running back now in the slot he's just a do-it-all guy and then in the spring game he put that on display as well. So I think Seven McGee, Christian Gonzalez to cap it off with one more player, Noah Whittington could be very good as well. The running back room is pretty crowded. Whereas last year it was pretty condensed to Verdell and Travis Dye. They have a lot of guys who are going to get a lot of run this year but Whittington came over from Western Kentucky. And I think that he's going to be on the field a lot because he's really good in pass protection. And he's a good receiving back and that's what I think Oregon wants to use because they want to throw the ball more than they used to. So I think Whittington will have a lot of opportunities.
Steele: So what do you think this game is going to shake out like in general, and which team do you think will win?
Heisen: I think that Oregon is ready for the game, Lanning seems like he's not scared of anything, and I think that resonates with the players. I think being tested, beating Ohio State and being tested by that type of team last year prepares a lot of these players for this type of game, you know, on the road. Some of these players were on the team in 2019 when they played Auburn, they've been in neutral site games against big teams. They know what this is like they lost by one play against Auburn, so they're ready for this for a game like this. I think that it'll be a very close game. I think Oregon is going to win this game and I think it's going to be on the back of their defense making plays, Sewell flying around, Bennett Williams at safety is going to make some plays, but they have a lot of dynamic linebackers. That's the thing that I think gives Oregon an upper hand because I think that that linebacker versus tight end matchup will be very big in this game. Justin Flowe is a guy who's played like 20 snaps in college football because of injuries. But he's very talented. He's very big and if he can stay healthy, he's going to be just up there as soon as one of the best players on the team. They have Jeffrey Bassa as a linebacker who's kind of like a Derwin James-type safety/linebacker guy who can play in coverage. I just think their linebackers are very underrated and can match up against the tight ends of Georgia but I do think that that's where the matchup is going to come down to. I’m going to say Oregon, 24-21.