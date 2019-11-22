The Red & Black’s football beat writer Nathan Moore discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Brian Bass, the assistant sports editor of Texas A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.
What has been head coach Jimbo Fisher’s message this week regarding the matchup with Georgia?
Fisher has a lot of respect for Georgia. He talked up D’Andre Swift, Jake Fromm and the offensive line. His message has really been that they’re confident in what they’re doing right now, and they’re not looking ahead at all to LSU next week.
What is Texas A&M’s style offensively? What can we expect to see from them?
You can expect A&M to try to stay two-dimensional on offense. They’ve done a good job of that all season. Quarterback Kellen Mond is a real threat both in the air and on the ground when he has to scramble. They don’t really call any designed run plays for him, but he can create [plays] when he gets pressured. It will be really interesting to see how effective he’ll be against the Georgia defense.
Who are some players to look out for the Aggies?
Buddy Johnson is the leader of the defense. He’s been doing really well. He’s really stepped up this season after taking over for Tyrel Dodson. Some pass catchers to look out for are wide receiver Quartney Davis and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
Score prediction?
Georgia hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a single game all season, and Texas A&M really struggles on the road. I think it will probably be something like 27-17, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.