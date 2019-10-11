The Red & Black’s football beat writer Nathan Moore discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Cam Adams, the assistant sports editor of South Carolina’s student newspaper, The Daily Gamecock. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks 41-17.
Nathan Moore: This South Carolina team is having a pretty tough season so far, but who are some players that could potentially cause problems for Georgia on Saturday?
Cam Adams: The Gamecocks have some playmakers on defense that can at least slow the Georgia offense. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw leads the team in sacks with four ... On offense, Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster are a nice one-two punch at running back, but I don’t think the offense as a whole will be able to keep up with Georgia.
Moore: Georgia opened as a 24-point favorite on Monday. Obviously no one really expects South Carolina to win, but what do they need to do to keep it close?
Adams: The defense needs to play a lot like they did against Kentucky. I was there and seemed like they forced a 3-and-out on just about every possession. Granted, Kentucky was playing their second-string quarterback. The key for the defense will be stopping D’Andre Swift in the backfield and slowing down the offense as a whole.
Moore: How do you think this game will turn out? Score prediction?
Adams: I think it’s going to turn out a lot like last year. South Carolina will keep it competitive in the first half, but I believe Georgia will pull away in the second half. I think they’ll end up winning 35-17
