Georgia’s 2021 championship-winning season was defined by a hard-nosed, historically talented defense that allowed just 10.2 points per game. In last year’s season opener against Clemson, the offense managed just three points, with the team’s lone touchdown coming on a 74-yard pick six by safety Christopher Smith.
After one game, it looks like the 2022 Bulldogs may flip the script and be defined by a high-flying, hyper-versatile offense that was effectively perfect for three quarters, scoring 49 points in total.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the Bulldog offense were consistently able to confound the Ducks’ defense throughout the game. Georgia scored on its first seven possessions and only failed to score once quarterback Stetson Bennett and most of the starters were sitting on the bench, done for the night.
Bennett was magnificent and had one of his best outings as a Bulldog, completing 25 of 31 passes for a career-high 368 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The pass-heavy nature of the attack was a far cry from the run-heavy scheme Georgia has long been known for.
Bennett said the prolific passing performance was just what was working today, and that how the offense attacks can change from week-to-week.
“It worked today, but who's to say that we don't run it 40 times next week,” Bennett said. “That's the connection, the unselfishness for each and every position player on the team and O-line, whatever is working, it's about the team. It doesn't matter if we throw it 30 whatever times or we run it 40 times. Whatever is working, however we're going to win that day is how we're going to win.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Bennett’s ability to block out external noise is one of the things that makes him special.
“Stetson lives in his own world. And he does a really good job of blocking out all the noise,” Smart said. “The guy had a flip phone in 2021. So he doesn't really get into all that and I think that's what his kind of edge is.”
Even when Bennett seemed to be making a mistake on Saturday night, the end result of the play worked out in his favor, sometimes in spectacular fashion. One standout play was a 1-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore Ladd McConkey that came after several seconds of Bennett scrambling to avoid the Oregon pass rush.
“It wasn’t smart,” Bennett said. “I need to not do that on first-and-goal from the one. But I knew we’d motioned Ladd over there and obviously we’d never hit him, but I knew. I started scrambling and I was trying to find him because I knew he was over there somewhere and then found him and threw it.”
McConkey was one of 10 different Georgia players who caught a pass today and one of five who had at least one touchdown. Seven different players had a reception of 20 or more yards. Bennett’s ability to spread the ball around to a wide variety of explosive playmakers stood out all night.
Smart said the wide array of strong receiving performances was a product of Bennett’s experience and his mobility.
“That's a product of Stetson being able to get to first, second, third read, and then also scrambling and making plays with his feet,” Smart said. “I can only imagine how you feel calling a game against a guy that when you win, get somebody back there, they don't tackle him. Then on top of the fact he knows where the ball should go. When you have an accurate passer with good protection, it's really hard. It's hard to defend.”
Bennett said the continuity on offense was a major factor in being able to hit the ground running against Oregon.
“We didn’t lose that many guys,” Bennett said. “We lost several key guys but not the core of the offense. The guys, like Kenny (McIntosh) said, the guys who did leave, they left great examples.”
McIntosh led the team in receiving with 9 catches for 117 yards and added a rushing touchdown. He said he had never had a game like that before, and credited the team’s offseason training for the way the offense played.
“It was really fun,” McIntosh said. “In the offseason we had a lot of training and getting to know each other, and we had a lot of time to get connected with the players, a lot of young guys, teaching them the way, the standard at Georgia.”
While it’s only one game and there are still many twists and turns to come throughout the long season ahead, Georgia’s offense showed today that it has the talent and cohesion at its ceiling to lead the team on another run toward championship glory.