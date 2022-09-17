Stetson Bennett already had his storybook ending. He went from walk-on freshman in 2017 to delivering Georgia its first national championship in 41 years.
“Stetson Bennett, we all know his story,” Smart said. “If you guys ever wanted to do a documentary, this guy has been through it, when you look at what he’s done.”
Bennett could have easily taken that ending and ridden off into the sunset as a national champion. Instead, he made the bold decision to extend his story when he announced he would be returning to Georgia for his sixth and final season.
Many were skeptical about the decision for Bennett, considering Georgia was expected to take a step back after losing most of its defense to the NFL. There was also the concern Georgia wouldn’t guarantee Bennett the starting job as JT Daniels was still on the roster and the Bulldogs were reportedly in on the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.
However, JT Daniels transferred to West Virginia and Williams opted for USC, leaving Bennett as the clear cut starting quarterback for the first time in his career. Since then, Bennett has not looked back, adding more to his already legendary story.
Bennett has started the season on a tear, throwing for 952 yards and totaling eight touchdowns through the Bulldogs first three games. Bennett has completed 74% of his passes and has yet to throw an interception this season while leading Georgia to three blowout wins. This is all without playing a single offensive snap in the fourth quarter through three games.
Bennett has long been viewed as a game manager instead of one of the elite quarterbacks in college football. After his spectacular start to the 2022 season, that perception is starting to change.
“Stetson did a great job today,” Bowers said. “Just running the offense and doing his thing as usual.”
Bennett’s efficiency and decision-making has opened up Georgia’s offense, which is now averaging 37 passing attempts per game. Bennett has connected with at least eight different receivers in each of his first three games while also not committing a single turnover so far this season.
Bennett also became the first player to open a season with three straight games with 250 or more passing yards and a rushing touchdown since Patrick Mahomes did so in 2016.
“I’m glad I ran one in,” Bennett said. “That was pretty cool.”
Bennett’s stellar play has been a big reason why Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country right now and his play will continue to be one of the leading factors on Georgia’s quest to repeat as national champions.
“We’ve got good players and they know what they’re doing,” Bennett said. “It’s tough to play defense on us.”
But for now, his performance on the field is writing an alternative ending to his story many thought was destined to end after last year.
Bennett is now squarely in the early race for the Heisman trophy while leading Georgia to the top spot in the AP poll. While he may not win the Heisman or another national championship, his story continues to grow proving to everyone that he can be one of the best quarterbacks at the collegiate level.