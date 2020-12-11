The last time Georgia was scheduled to play Missouri, on Nov. 14, the Tigers were 2-3 and coming off a 24-point loss to Florida. Now, they have scored a combined 91 points in their last two games, with 50 points coming in last week’s win over Arkansas.
Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for over 300 yards in each of the last two games, passing for 380 yards against the Razorbacks.
“Their quarterback is playing at a high level,” said head coach Kirby Smart in Monday's virtual press conference. “He understands coverages and looks. Eliah [Drinkwitz] does a great job of having passing-game situations where based on the look he gets he can get really easy soft-zone throws.”
Missouri’s offense has found new life since its game against Georgia was postponed earlier this season.
While the Tigers hold an average of 434.8 yards per game this season, they're averaging 519 yards over their last three games. Their two most recent outings saw over 600 total yards of offense.
The run game has been a major catalyst in Missouri’s recent offensive outburst. Senior running back Larry Rountree has a combined 403 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the Tigers’ three-game win streak. He exploded for 185 yards and three scores last week.
Missouri’s effectiveness in the run game has opened things up through the air for Bazelak’s passing offense which has had three different leading receivers over their win streak.
“Any time you've got the backs they've got, they've got the run game built in to where they can take shots downfield,” Smart said. “They do a great job. I just have a lot of respect for the quarterback because he's got great composure and accuracy.”
Georgia’s defense has been stout against the run this year, only allowing 75.3 yards per game to opposing offenses. Only two teams have rushed for over 100 yards against the Bulldogs this season, with the two outliers being Alabama with 147 and Kentucky with 138.
Teams were often forced to pass against Georgia, which led to mixed results against a defense that was without senior safety Richard LeCounte and junior defensive lineman Jordan Davis, among others, for a chunk of the season.
Without a handful of key players, Georgia’s defense gave up over 400 yards in the air to Florida, being hurt particularly by deep passes in those contests.
Smart said the Tigers’ offense has grown since their game was postponed earlier in the season. He said Georgia has also changed over that time, but he still expects to see a Missouri game plan tailored to attack Georgia’s defensive weaknesses on Saturday.
"I think those challenges just come up with their offensive success because their quarterback has more experience,” Smart said. “You're playing a guy that's got more experience, very similar to our offense of young players that in week four or five, they were making some mistakes. In week seven, eight, nine, they're not making those mistakes.”