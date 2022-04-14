After losing 15 players and making changes to the coaching staff coming off a national championship win, some things seem unsure for the Bulldogs as they train to defend their national title.
Stetson Bennett has secured the starting quarterback position, but it remains to be seen who will be his backup.
Bennett secures starting role
Though Bennett has been a Bulldog since 2017, he has never entered a season as the starting quarterback.
“Stetson is really taking on the role we’ve asked him to do,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “He’s been a good leader. He’s playing the best football he’s played since being here, and he continues to get better.”
In 2021, Bennett finished his championship season with 2,862 total passing yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage. In his previous two years playing for the Bulldogs, Bennett registered a combined 1,439 passing yards, roughly half of his total from last fall.
Bennett’s new role heading into 2022 has allowed him to seize a leadership position on the practice field and in the locker room.
“We all knew JT [Daniels] was the guy going into last year, right,” said Bennett. “I wasn’t taking any reps, so who was I to go over and say ‘Hey, let’s run the route this way.’ But now, there’s a comfort level and a respect level from both sides that I can go up and say ‘Hey, we’re not going to do that, we’re going to do this.’”
Throughout Bennett’s time at Georgia, the quarterback position has been a controversial topic among Georgia fans. Bennett played in five out of 14 games in the 2019 season, started five of the 10 games in 2020 and started 12 games in the 2021 season, leading Georgia to its first national championship in 41 years.
“It never changes with quarterback guys. You could come here in 10 years from now, it’s gonna be the same things it was last year,” Smart said. “It’s decision-making, accuracy, leadership, intangibles. Great quarterbacks are accurate, and they make good decisions.”
Beck and Vandagriff battle for backup spot
On Georgia’s 2022 roster, there are seven quarterbacks including: redshirt freshmen Brock Vandagriff and Collin Drake, freshman Gunner Stockton, redshirt sophomores Jackson Muschamp and Carson Beck, junior Nathan Priestley and senior national championship winner Stetson Bennett.
Daniels started Georgia’s ‘21 season opener against Clemson, but behind Daniels were three other talented and dangerous arms: Bennett, Beck and Vandagriff.
Vandagriff took the field for Georgia for the first time in 2021 against UAB and later played in the Charleston Southern game. In last year’s G-Day game, Vandagriff completed six of nine passes for 47 yards.
According to 247Sports, the five-star prospect was ranked 17th nationally in the 2021 recruiting class.
In 2020, his final high school season, Vandagriff led Prince Avenue Christian School to a 13-1 record and helped the Wolverines clinch their first Class A-Private state title. He passed for 4,169 yards and 46 touchdowns, adding 503 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.
Beck first competed for Georgia in the fourth quarter of the 2020 Missouri game, but in the Bulldogs’ 2021 matchup against UAB, he saw many snaps and completed four out of 10 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. In the 2021 spring game, Beck completed 22 of 31 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“I think he has really good composure,” said Smart. “Carson is never up, never down. I think that’s a great quality in every quarterback I’ve seen."
Beck is a solid candidate for the backup spot, showing lots of promise in game situations as well as practice.
Wide receiver George Pickens chose Beck to throw passes to him at Georgia’s 2022 Pro Day. Since Georgia didn’t have a quarterback entering the draft, Pickens needed a quarterback that he trusted would throw accurate passes.
“He’s not nervous about what the call is, what’s my read, what’s the motion, what’s the shift. He’s very cool, calm and collected and does a good job of managing those things with the offense,” said Smart. “So, he has earned some confidence and earned some confidence with the players.”
While the question of who will be the backup quarterback remains unanswered, there are specific characteristics Smart looks for in his quarterbacks.
“I want to see them execute the offense, lead the offense, make plays with their feet when things break down — things that are difference-makers for them — and overcome mistakes, because there’s going to be some adversity out there,” Smart said.